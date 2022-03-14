WATCH: Lightning Bolt Strikes Tree, Causes It To Burn From the Inside Out

A lightning bolt struck a tree in Hawaii, causing the tree to literally burn from the inside out. Several residents watch as bright red and red and yellow flames dance inside the tree, leading brown smoke to rise.

Earlier last week, a flood advisory was in effect for portions of the Big Island through Tuesday night. Heavy rain and thunderstorms later moved over the eastern slopes. One resident, Jessica Gauthier, managed to capture the moments after lightning strikes a tree in front of her office on Wailuku Drive. She also reported that lightning close by had caused her office to shake.

Now This News posted the video on Twitter. The caption read, “A bolt of lightning hit this tree outside a real estate office on Hawaii’s Big Island, causing it to burn from the inside out.”

“My colleague Daniel Thompson ran outside just after a huge hit. And came running back in to say the tree was on fire right in front of our building, said Gauthier. “I called 911, and Hilo FD came to put it out. No one was hurt. You could see debris from the hit scattered on the ground. It was wild!”

The Hawaiian resident noted that this was the first time anything like this ever happened in the town.

“Hilo gets rain often but not thunderstorms. It was a big event for our sleepy town,” she explained. According to Gauthier, the weather on Wednesday was sunny, calm, and beautiful. So the events of Tuesday were a complete shock (pun intended).

Record Lightning Bolt Reached 477-Miles Long, Touched Three States

When lightning strikes a neighborhood tree, it obviously turns some heads. But when a single bolt gets so long it invades three states, that’s a literal record!

Earlier this year, Boston, Massachusetts set and broke records for mass snowfall after a weekend’s winter storm. Around the same time, news broke of a massive lightning bolt that set a world record stretching nearly 500 miles long. The massive bolt reached across three U.S. states in 2020. However, average bolts reach only 10-12 miles in length.

According to The Hill, the World Meteorological Organization announced in a statement on February 1st. Occurring on April 29th, 2020, the longest bolt of lightning stretched across New York City and Columbus, Ohio.

WMO reporter Randall Cerveny said of the record lightning bolt, “Environmental extremes are living measurements of the power of nature, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments.”

He later revealed the possibility of bigger and longer lightning bolts existing. Once lightning detection technology improves and science progresses, there’s no telling what scientists will discover next.