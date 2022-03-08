WATCH: Man Rescues Deer From Freezing Canadian River Using a Canoe

In a shocking video, a brave man rescues a deer from a frigid Canadian river.

The video shows the heartwarming moment a hunting guide, Marty Thomas, rescued a deer after it fell through river ice in rural Canada. His wife Marlene took the video on February 28th of the 63-year-old man pulling the deer out of the ice-covered Kettle River from a canoe. The video also captured the moment Thomas used a rope to tow the deer. Thomas paddled through a channel in the ice before managing to pull the animal safely to shore.

“You’re almost there, buddy!”



A man rescued a deer from a freezing river in Grand Forks, British Columbia, guiding the animal from a canoe. https://t.co/1fGMx6mo5W pic.twitter.com/MZOnJLitEr — ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2022

According to Thomas, he went to begin the rescue mission around 4 pm that day, when a friend alerted him to the deer’s predicament.

“I got a phone call that a deer had gone through the ice,” he revealed to Global News. “So I got my wife, Marlene, and my grandson to go down to see. And there was the deer, which had broken through the ice.”

More on Man Rescuing Deer From Freezing Canadian River

Before deciding to go alone in the canoe, Thomas and his grandson planned to paddle out to the deer to rescue it. However, the thick layer of ice covering the surface temporarily halted their mission.

“[The deer] was just in the water. And then I had to get the canoe up and around him into open water. And from there, I just towed him down an open passage,” he continued. “We got the canoe to the bottom of an embankment and then we had to get the deer out of the canoe and then we had to drag him up the bank.”

After walking through the water, Thomas carried the deer to shore before helping her inside a heated mini-cabin. He then placed her onto a haystack and covered her with a blanket to rest before helping her back into the wild.

Click here to see photos of the heartwarming rescue.

Washington DFW Rescues Young Deer Wandering Through Neighborhood With Arrow Through Its Neck

This is not the only deer rescue this year. In February, a photo of a young deer went viral. However, it was not a photo to make a person smile. If anything, it’ll get your blood boiling.

In Washington state, residents witnessed a young black-tail deer roaming the streets with an arrow pierced through its neck. Thankfully, the animal survived and the wound was only a flesh wound.