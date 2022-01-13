WATCH: Miami-Dade Police Officer Rescues Dolphin Trapped in Fishing Net

A dolphin in Florida owes its life to a Miami-Dade Police officer after he freed it from a net. We’ve got the whole thing on video, too, thanks to the officer’s body camera. The video starts with the officer in his boat, and we can hear talk of the dolphin in the background. Then, we see the officer get up, grab a pole, and lean over the boat towards the dolphin. He manages to hook the net on his pole and brings the dolphin closer to him.

The dolphin looks to be pretty tangled up in the net. When the dolphin starts squeaking, the officer reassures it: “It’s okay. It’s okay. I got you.” The dolphin thrashes away from the officer and begins to swim off with the net still attached. At this point, the dolphin is almost out of reach. Thankfully, the officer gets ahold of the net again and pulls him back towards the boat. The marine mammal stays still for a while and lets the officer work. The net is hard to cut, though, and soon the animal starts thrashing again.

Thankfully, it didn’t take too much longer to finally free the dolphin. The officer manages to get the net away from him in one whole piece. You can watch the stressful yet heartwarming encounter below:

"I got you buddy!"

A Miami-Dade police officer responded to a call of a juvenile dolphin in distress, finding that it was trapped in a fishing net. After a brief struggle, the dolphin was successfully freed. https://t.co/Epb75wqc4f pic.twitter.com/AX2PqeagOu — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2022

This Dolphin Got Trapped in a Canal After Hurricane Ida

Animals and humans are always helping each other out in unexpected ways. This is especially the case with dolphins, animals that we share many similarities to. After Hurricane Ida, residents of Slidell, Louisiana found a bottlenose dolphin trapped in a drainage canal. Operation Free Flipper helped to free the animal.

Officials think that the animal got pushed through an estuary during Hurricane Ida and got stuck inland after the storm. To save the animal, around a dozen people corralled it with nets. After it was captured, it was taken to a vehicle that had a holding tank. Before it got released back into the wild, a team of veterinarians checked out the animal to make sure it was unharmed and safe to go back. After determining that the animal was ok to go back into the ocean, it made the trek to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies will be able to track the dolphin now, due to a satellite tag attached to it before its release.

“The stranded dolphin that was released in the Waveland/Bay St. Louis area yesterday has been transmitting its location,” the institute wrote in a Facebook post. “IMMS is monitoring its movement, and it is hanging out across Waveland, MS.” Hopefully, the dolphin won’t get caught in any more inland canals. But if it does, at least people will have a heads-up thanks to the satellite tag.