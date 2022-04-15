WATCH: Missouri Man Captures Rare Footage of Albino ‘Ghost Deer’

A Missouri man spotted an albino deer poking out from the roadside grass among a herd of whitetails. If we didn’t know any better, we’d have thought the driver saw a phantom.

Last week, Missouri resident Dale Richardson posted a video of the bright, white deer while he drove past a road in Marshfield. Richardson honked “to make them go back into the brush” and move away from the road so that they wouldn’t get hit. After ensuring the herd’s safety, Richardson posted the rare find to the Facebook group, “Love My OZARKS,” demonstrating the beauty that his neighborhood provides even along the side of the road.

According to Richardson, this isn’t the first time he’s spotted the albino deer a couple of times before he shot the video.

Take a look at the extraordinary creature below.

Missouri Department of Conservation Says Albino Deer is One in 30,000

Richardson isn’t the only one who has noticed the albino deer. Francis Skalicky, of the Missouri Department of Conservation, reported that the department is well aware of their rare, hooved resident.

“This particular one around Marshfield we’ve actually got several reports of,” Skalicky told KOLR-TV. “She has been around there for at least a few months.”

Additionally, Skalicky stated that there’s only one albino deer for every 30,000.

“One in 30,000 sounds like a rare ratio, which it is. However, when you have over a million deer in Missouri, which we do, that means you will probably have a few albino deer a year,” Skalicky said. “We get reports of them around the state.”

Hunters Debate Whether to Give Albino Deer a Pass

True albino deer are characterized by their lack of pigment throughout their bodies. They have white fur and pale or red eyes. Besides their color (or lack thereof), they are no different from other deer. However, their unique characteristics also pose a huge threat to their survival. Just as we can see these seemingly magical creatures from afar, so, too, can their natural predators. As a result, it’s even rarer to find a mature albino deer that has managed to evade certain death.

Within the deer hunting community, bagging or avoiding albino deer is a hot topic. Some believe that the rarity of these creatures warrants them a pass, but others point out that the meat is the same, no matter the color of the fur.

“You know a true hunter when they have the respect of the wildlife they are hunting. I don’t think most hunters would kill them, not because the Native Americans thought of it as a spirit deer, but because they would respect the fact that it made it through this long, respect its life. Now if there were few deer and your family needs the meat, then anyone would kill an animal that would feed their family,” one reader, Donna Cassidy, told Bangor Daily News.

Another hunter, Walter Pitkevits argued, “I have a grinder that I have built. It has a 6-inch throat. It is run by a half- horsepower electric motor and that thing will eat deer no matter what color they are.”