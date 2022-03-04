WATCH: Texas Angler Reels in Potential World Record ‘Meanmouth’ Bass

Brady Stanford knew his Texas bass catch last month was special, but he had no idea it was a potential world record “Meanmouth” bass.

Stanford was at O.H. Ivie Lake on Feb. 22 with his dog Spence. The angler used a live sonar fish finder in about 18-feet of water. He was in a bend of a lake channel when he saw some big dots light up the live scope.

The lake is a three-hour drive northwest of Austin.

When he cast his swimbait, he hoped he could get a “dot” interested, and one found it pretty quickly. Stanford’s catch comes with some wholesome video, too.

Field and Stream recently caught up with the world record bass angler to get his side of the story.

Texas Bass A Hybrid Fish

Stanford’s “Meanmouth” bass is a hybrid bass that is quite the catch.

Basically, the two types of fish live in the same habitat, and nature takes over. But when these species come together for a “meanmouth,” it’s a pretty rare find.

Anyway, Stanford’s world record bass came in at 24-3/4 inches with a 20.5-inch girth. The 11.07-pound fish just obliterated the existing IGFA world record. Want to guess where the previous record-holder’s location? It was the same dang Texas lake last year, and it was only a mere 7.6-pounder.

“Once I got the fish in the net, I could tell it was a meanmouth, that was the holy s*** moment,” Stanford told Wide Open Spaces.

Stanford lowered the world record bass into his livewell and dialed up his dad to tell him. The next call went to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) ShareLunker Program.

The angler wanted to get all the details to get his fish genetically tested and recorded.

Texas wildlife officials from the program met Stanford at the marina. They did the weigh-in, took official measurements, and even clipped the fish’s pectoral fin for fish veracity.

So, when they finished, Stanford had a pending lake, state, and world record.

The man put his fish back in the livewell and hightailed it back to where he caught it. The whirlwind catch and measuring took less than two hours, but Stanford plans to memorialize the world record bass with a mount soon.

Needless to say, don’t expect to find much open space on the lake for future weekends. Over the last two years, three world-record meanmouths were caught there.

Prior to this masasive catch, Wyatt Frankens landed a 7.6-pounder for the standing IGFA world record. Brandon Burk unofficially broke that record with an 8-pound, 8-ounce catch, but the catch was outside IGFA perimeters.

According to Field and Stream, O.H. Ivie Lake is the place to be for largemouth bass too. There’s been several trophy-class, ten-pound-plus fish from that group at the lake. The website noted that a lake-record 17-pounder was a Texas record set 30 years ago.