WATCH: Two Deer Caught on Doorbell Cam in Full-on Battle Royale

I guess you could say these two animals were not too “fawned” of each other. Or, at the very least, they weren’t exactly “deer” friends. Whatever the case, take a look at the intense footage as a doorbell cam catches two deer having a full-on battle royale on a Tennessee front lawn.

A Tennessee homeowner caught quite the show on their Ring Doorbell camera recently. It was a full-on brawl for a bit there as the Ring doorbell camera catches the two deer battling it out on video in the front yard. White House Tennessee resident sent the wild video to the local FOX news station noting that her “deer friends had a disagreement!”

A closer look at the video shows that there may have been some cheering-on happening while the fight began. At least four deer can be seen in the video. With the other two deer that were present witnessing the brawl first-hand. It is still unclear exactly what it was that started the fight in the first place.

A Wild Moment Caught On Video

The twenty-one-second-long video starts with several deer roaming around on the Tennessee home’s front lawn. Then, the one deer standing nearest the porch stops short, turning to look at another one of the loitering animals.

Then, the first deer begins to stand on hind legs, immediately followed by the other deer. Now is a good time to note that deer are HUGE when standing on their hind legs. It really is quite an intimidating sight. Anyway, the two feuding animals face each other as they jump around as if the furry rivals are two hooved boxers standing in the ring.

This lasts a good ten seconds as the two opponents seem to be finding their footing. And, also sizing each other up. The whole time, the other deer are keeping a close eye as the events unfold.

It’s A Brief Battle, But Intense Nonetheless!

Soon, one deer begins to strike. Flailing at its opponent as the two mammals begin sparring, boxing each other almost as if they were two scrimmaging kangaroos.

This lasts for mere seconds as either one loses its footing, or tries to flee the confrontation…it’s hard to tell. But, by about sixteen seconds into the video, the deer who initialed the confrontation returns to the typical four-legged stance. But, this deer’s opponent isn’t quite finished with the battle royale.

The deer who seemed to have instigated the fight begins to flee. But the opponent isn’t ready to let the argument go. This deer falls onto the back of the first deer, who appears to be fleeing the scene. The opponent continues to keep watch on the rival animal, chasing it as they both retreat into the shadows. The deer who stopped for a moment to take in the brief show stand watching as the two aggressors move away from the scene of the confrontation and away from the Ring Doorbell’s video range.