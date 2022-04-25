WATCH: Yellowstone National Park ‘Tourons’ Get Dangerously Close To Grizzly Bear

A teaching moment: Firstly, a “touron” is a tourist moron. Secondly, never, ever approach a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park.

Or anywhere. Ever. That’s a sentence that hurts every time it’s typed, but it’s a sentence that will always be worth repeating – because it can and does save lives.

Not only does it save lives, but it can save you a whole lot of legal trouble, too. If caught approaching or interacting with a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park, you could face both fines and jail time – just like this woman in 2021.

But here in 2022, it’s time for tourists to return to Yellowstone as the park is open for the busy season. And these days, it never takes long for someone to be caught on film breaking the park’s staunch wildlife laws. Such is the case with Instagram user Lavra’s April 2022 footage below, in which a dozen tourists exit their vehicles to follow a grizzly bear towards a Yellowstone National Park hillside:

“Bears are out… so are the #tourons,” Lavra captions her video. Within, the tourists tourons are clearly filmed breaking Yellowstone’s 100-yard law concerning their large carnivores: bears and wolves. If identified, these individuals could face the same penalties as the woman mentioned above.

Don’t Be a ‘Touron’: Grizzly Bear Safety in Yellowstone National Park

To recap, Yellowstone’s wildlife regulations state the following for their bear species, which include both black and brown (grizzly) bears:

It is illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal. Always remain at least 100 yards (91 meters) from bears or wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 meters) from all other wildlife. Please use roadside pullouts when viewing wildlife. Use binoculars or telephoto lenses for safe viewing and to avoid disturbing wildlife.Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Safety Regulations Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Safety Regulations

It’s difficult to resist a grizzly bear; one of humanity’s most feared rivals and beloved animals. Especially in Yellowstone National Park, where the bears have become iconic as the park remains vital to the survival of these giant predators.

But the estimated Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear population has grown from 136 bears in 1975 – up to the mid 700s in the last decade. That’s a lot of grizzlies, a lot more encounters, and yes – more fatalities.

In short: don’t be a touron. Instead, be sure to follow Yellowstone National Park’s safety laws for grizzly bears and all other wildlife.

