WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Wolf Howls During Extremely Rare Encounter

A Yellowstone National Park visitor captured some memorable footage from his vehicle of a wolf howling toward the sky. Justin Byerly, a wildlife photographer, posted footage of the majestic predator running alongside the shoulder of the paved road.

The black and grey animal kept pace with the car for a few yards, then stopped abruptly for a bellowing skyward howl. Byerly told USA Today that the encounter occurred in the middle of the afternoon, which made the sighting even rarer, considering that wolves typically move around dawn and dusk.

Though he did not see any other wolves, Byerly said he believes that other wolves were close at hand.

“I believe it was calling to his other pack members to give his location,” he said, adding that it probably belongs to the Wapiti Lake Pack. Yellowstone collars some wildlife like wolves in order to track and conserve them within the parks.

Byerly said he stopped at a nearby car park to catch a longer glimpse, but the wolf vanished into the woods to the north soon after his howl.

Yellowstone Park, one of the country’s top five most popular national parks as of late, said that wolf sightings are possible but rare, especially up close. Yellowstone wolves typically roam the Lamar and Hayden Valleys. They also steer clear of visitors in most cases.

Last Christmas Day, a different photographer captured footage showing a solo wolf howling into a snowy wilderness at dawn. Park officials believe that that wolf also belonged to the Wapiti Lake Pack.

The wolf population of Yellowstone National Park, and Montana in general, is on the decline

As of December 2021, Yellowstone estimated that 95 wolves lived within the park — a substantial 23 percent decline from 2020. Park officials attribute the shrinking population to wolf hunting in the state. Hunters may shoot wolves in Montana during special seasons as long as they venture outside of the national park boundaries. Two months ago, Yellowstone revised their current estimate down to 90 wolves within the park’s borders.

A Montana hunter/trapper can harvest as many as 20 wolves, with restrictions. A legal wolf is defined as any male or female, including pups.

In early January, park officials issued a statement to the AP saying the high number of wolf kills represented “a significant setback for the species’ longterm viability and for wolf research.”

“Allowances for trapping and especially baiting are a major concern, especially if these tactics lure wolves out of the park,” Yellowstone spokesperson Morgan Warthin said.

Representatives of the hunting industry said outfitters and guides support the preservation of wolves inside Yellowstone. Montana Outfitters and Guides Association Executive Director Mac Minard said once the animals cross the boundary, sustainable hunting and trapping should be allowed.

“[Calling all Montana wolves ‘park wolves’] just doesn’t make sense,” he said. “Why aren’t they ‘Montana wolves’ that happened to go into the park?”