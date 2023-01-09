120,000 Californians Have No Power Due to Storm

As the first of five atmospheric rivers ripped through California over the weekend, riddling the state with storms, flash floods, rock slides, and downed trees, over half a million homes were left without power. Local officials worked to restore power to residents, but by the time the second severe weather event hit this morning (January 9), more than 120,000 homes and businesses remained in the dark.

At least 12 people have died in the onslaught since New Year’s weekend, including a toddler, who was killed by a fallen redwood tree crushing their northern California home. Experts expect the “relentless parade” of atmospheric rivers to continue well into January and return a few weeks later.

“Storms are likely to resume during February and March,” said AccuWeather Lead Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. “Just probably not to the magnitude as is occurring now and what is likely to continue through mid-January.”

As the vast majority of the Golden State continues to receive inch after inch of rain, officials strongly urged motorists to avoid driving, especially in flooded areas. Even seemingly shallow floodwater can be several feet deep, and just 6 inches is enough to float a vehicle. In some cases, road surfaces have been washed away entirely by the ongoing flood.

California Storms Cause Intense Snowfall in the Sierra

For California, the surging water levels, flooding, and historically high waves thrashing the coast are just the start. Forecasters expect statewide travel to be severely impacted by heavy snow as well. In the northern, central, and southern areas of the state, the Sierra snowpack has reached double its annual average.

“Initially, snow levels in the Sierra will be rather high, likely above 7,000 feet,” said meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. “However, as colder air works its way across the state, snow levels could fall to 5,000 feet on Tuesday.”

The unrelenting storms are an undeniable danger to California residents in the present. Meteorologists, however, hope they will help to alleviate the state’s devastating drought. “The snow, while making travel very difficult, will be beneficial for ski resorts and building the snowpack in the mountains,” Pydynowski said. “This will lead to increased water supplies later this year.”

On December 31, 5.46 inches of rain fell in San Francisco, marking the second-wettest day since the 1850s. “Multiple systems over the past week have saturated soils, increased flow in rivers and streams, and truly set the stage for this to become a high-impact event,” the National Weather Service said.

In order to “refill” California’s water reservoirs, the state needed “2-3 big storms in Jan-March,” according to climate experts. Several years of consistent rainfall would be needed to remedy the drought entirely. However, the incoming parade of atmospheric rivers should at least temporarily assist one of the driest areas in the US.