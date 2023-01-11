2022 Was Earth’s Fifth Hottest Year on Record

A new report reveals that in 2022 Earth saw the hottest temperatures for the fifth year in a row.

According to recent data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, last year was the fifth-warmest year internationally. Furthermore, the report reveals that 2022 was, on average, 2.16°F warmer than the pre-Industrial Revolution average, which spanned from 1850 to 1900.

2022 was a year of ‘climate extremes’ for Earth

In addition, 2022 was the eighth year in a row of global temperatures more than 1.8°F above the pre-industrial level. Moreover, the last eight years have also been the warmest ever recorded. The new research comes via C3S’s 2022 Global Climate Highlights report, which was released on Tuesday, January 10.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S, said last year “was yet another year of climate extremes across Europe and globally.”

She continued: “The latest 2022 Climate Highlights from C3S provides clear evidence that avoiding the worst consequences will require society to both urgently reduce carbon emissions and swiftly adapt to the changing climate.”

However, on a global scale, last year comes behind the hottest years recorded, with 2016 at the top of the list and 2020, 2019, and 2017.

In 2022, humans underwent the fifth warmest year on record, only by a small margin. Researchers with C3S add that other datasets might classify the findings differently.

According to researchers, CS3 implemented its ERA5 reanalysis technique, which gives hourly information on atmospheric, land, and sea temperature data. CS3 also studied some of 2022’s extreme weather phenomena seen across the globe, including the unprecedented rainfall in Pakistan, China’s ongoing drought, and abnormally low ice levels in the Arctic.

NOAA reveals U.S. had its 3rd hottest summer in 2022

“These events highlight that we are already experiencing the devastating consequences of our warming world,’ said Burgess.

In September of 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA, announced that the U.S. underwent its 3rd hottest summer last year.

In addition, this summer’s average temperature in the contiguous United States was 73.9°F— 2.5 degrees above average. The U.S. also saw its hottest summer in 128 years in 2021, when the national average temperature was 74F.

NOAA determined its meteorological summer by looking at temperatures from June 1 to August 31.

Across the U.S., 26 cities also recorded their all-time hottest summers last year, including Tampa, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; San Antonio, Texas; Newark, New Jersey; and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Internationally, June and July were both the 6th hottest on Earth in the 143-year global climate record from the agency.