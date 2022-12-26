A lasting winter storm that began early last week endured throughout the Christmas holiday. It brought freezing rain, heavy snowfall, dangerous wind gusts, and frigid temperatures to much of the country. States as far south as Florida saw temperatures we typically experience in the northern states. Now, following the monstrous winter storm, officials have recorded dozens of deaths nationwide.

The NPR reports that the majority of deaths resulting from the storm so far have occurred in western New York. This is the same region slammed with several feet of snow during another historic storm just a few weeks ago. At least 48 deaths have been recorded so far on, with the news outlet tallying 27 in western NY alone.

Officials state the deceased, whose deaths came amid what the outlet called one of the worst weather-related disasters in state history, have been found in their cars, homes, and snowbanks. Some reportedly died while shoveling snow, a repeat of tragedies that took place in November. Rescue and recovery efforts continue across the state and the nation on Monday, just a day after Christmas.

New Yorkers Spend Christmas Day Without Heat Amid Major Winter Storm

Meanwhile, much of the U.S. continues to battle frigid temperatures. New Yorkers, in particular, began losing heat and power during the deadly winter storm as early as Friday. The wind and snow stranded motorists, knocked out power, and—perhaps most devastating—left emergency response crews and vehicles stranded. Two deaths occurred in NY over the weekend as crews were unable to reach the individuals in time.

Buffalo—for the second time this year—saw some of the storm’s worst weather extremes. The city experienced hurricane-force winds that paralyzed emergency response crews. Wind gusts created dangerous white-out conditions for them as well as for everyday residents.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul revealed just how badly the storm disabled first responders over the weekend. She stated Saturday that nearly every fire truck was left stranded due to the weather. Buffalo Niagara International Airport remains closed through Tuesday after amassing more than three feet of snow. Following the holiday weekend, forecasters predict the city will see one to two more additional feet of snow as the storm is slow to continue pushing eastward.

Deadly Winter Weather Impacts States From Canadian to Mexico Borders

Though NY was most heavily impacted by the monstrous winter storm, other states reaching as far north as the Canadian border and as far south as the Mexican border saw dangerous winter conditions as well. Additional storm-related deaths took place in Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The deaths that occurred in the former three were the result of motor vehicle accidents, while in Wisconsin, a woman died after falling through river ice.

In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were told to boil drinking water due to burst frozen pipes. Further, Americans spanning Maine to Seattle lost power during the storm, with frigid temperatures impacting the majority of the states in between. As of 7 a.m. Monday, power outages across the nation numbered fewer than 100,000. That’s down from a winter storm peak that reached 1.7 million.