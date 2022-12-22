America Braces for ‘Snowpocalypse,’ Nearly Every State to Be Impacted by Storm

‘Tis the season to be … completely snowed in by a massive “once-in-a-generation” snowstorm? Seems so. Currently, millions of Americans are preparing to celebrate the holidays with family this coming weekend. However, forecasters expect a massive “snowpocalypse” to cripple much of the nation—and therefore holiday travel—with winter weather and an extreme cold blast slamming the majority of the 48 contiguous United States.

According to the Daily Mail, the worst of the snowpocalypse should impact America Thursday, wreaking havoc on holiday travel. In total, winter weather alerts stretch across 37 states. Cold weather and poor travel conditions reach as far south as the Texas/Mexico border.

Forecasters predict several feet of snow will blanket the Midwest in the coming days. Already, the National Weather Service has warned of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions of Americans.

As we near Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, experts expect the snowstorm to become a bomb cyclone for the Midwest. This means air pressure will drop to the equivalent of a Category 3 Hurricane in this region. The storm packs enough power to bring down powerlines and cause other serious damage in a “once-in-a-generation” event.

In addition, forecasters expect to see temperatures as much as 40 degrees below normal in some of these places. Addressing Minnesota residents specifically, the NWS said, “This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Overall, concern continues to increase in the quick development of dangerous conditions Thursday afternoon with potentially significant impacts to the evening peak travel window.”

America Prepares for Impact by ‘Snowpocalypse’ Treating Roads & Delaying Flights

With millions of people planning to travel in, out, and across America to celebrate Christmas Day with family and friends, the incoming snowpocalypse has already begun to impact travel. Snow, ice, and wind should make their first impact early Thursday into Friday. States including Georgia have begun treating roads with salt and brine to aid hopeful travelers ahead of Christmas.

With the Georgia Department of Transportation planning to treat and brine 21,000 miles of roads across the state north of Columbus and Augusta, GA Governor Brian Kemp said, “We want to urge all Georgians to be ready and certainly that goes for our teams.”

GA’s state of emergency was declared on Wednesday night and is expected to endure through Monday following Christmas celebrations.

Still, most states are expecting to see the worst of the storm Thursday. With winter weather threatening numerous flights, Chicago O’Hare International Airport became the first to announce cancelations and delays. Denver International and Chicago’s Midway International then also issued delays and cancellations of their own. With Christmas Eve just two days away, total flight cancelations as of Thursday morning number 1,130, with that number likely to increase depending on just how badly America is impacted by the snowpocalypse.