Armory, Mississippi Tornado Video Shows High School Get Absolutely Demolished

Shocking footage shows the moment a deadly tornado ripped through a Mississippi high school, leaving the structure in ruins.

The tornado, categorized as an EF-4 and responsible for the deaths of at least 26 people as well as dozens of injuries, left a path of devastation stretching 90 miles as it tore through rural Mississippi and Alabama Friday night.

The aftermath of the storm is more than enough to indicate its severity, but it’s difficult to fathom the sheer strength of the twister without experiencing it firsthand. Footage from inside an Amory, Mississippi high school, however, shows the chilling moments the tornado slashed it to ribbons.

Initially posted online by school IT director Sam Strickland shows the hallway of Amory High School. As it’s around 11 pm, the school is still and silent, making the scene even more unnerving. The building then begins to shake as the wind roars through the halls, the ceiling tearing away as debris flies in every direction.

As the tornado barreled into Mississippi, the National Weather Service issued a haunting warning: “To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW.” Within moments, the 200 miles per hour winds slammed into the state, the twister shredding everything in its path without prejudice.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Mississippi in the wake of the EF-4 tornado. “To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans: we will do everything we can to help,” he said in a statement. “We will be there as long as it takes. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover.”

Mississippi Left Devastated in Wake of EF-4 Tornado

As the sun rose on Saturday, rescue crews in Mississippi launched into action, searching for survivors and doing their best to assist the countless left homeless in the wake of the catastrophic tornado.

For over an hour, the tornado carved a path through the south, killing at least 25 in Mississippi and 1 in Alabama. Among the areas most affected by the horrifying storm was Rolling Fork, a small town in Mississippi. The destruction was so severe that residents eventually broke into a John Deere store, converting it into a makeshift triage center for the wounded.

“There’s nothing left,” said Wonder Bolden, holding her granddaughter, while surveying their ruined home in Rolling Fork, per KSN. “There’s just the breeze that’s running, going through — just nothing.”

Four went missing in the chaos of the storm. Thankfully, however, all four were subsequently recovered.

As the howling wind finally died down, the sound of chainsaws filled the air as rescuers broke through debris and fallen trees searching for survivors.

Sheddrick Bell and his family crouched in a small closet for 15 minutes as the tornado threatened to tear their Mississippi home from the ground. “I was just thinking, ‘If I can still open my eyes and move around, I’m good,'” he said.