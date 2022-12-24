arctic-blast-slamming-us-to-break-christmas-eve-records

As you may have noticed, the United States is cold right now. This arctic blast is set to break Christmas Eve records for a lot of cities. From Pennsylvania down to Georgia. There is a proverbial and in many cases, literal, blanket of ice and snow over the states.

Temperatures are going to stall in the single digits. Pittsburgh will only get up to 7 degrees Fahrenheit. Before this year, the coldest Christmas Eve on record was in 1983 when the temperature was 13 degrees according to the National Weather Service, via Reuters.

This arctic blast on Christmas Eve doesn’t discriminate by region, either. Athens, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina are bracing for frigid temps as well. Here in Kentucky, this Outsider has been trying to keep my chickens and goats safe from the cold.

Check out this list of cities and temperatures released by the NWS Tallahassee office.

12/24 6 AM ET – It is a frigid start to your #ChristmasEve across the area. 🥶 Many areas have wind chills in the single digits this morning! 👀



Here are some of the coldest wind chills we've seen so far this morning:#ALwx #FLwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/uIZR6uagDl — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 24, 2022

We knew that this cold was coming, but it is still shocking to experience it. It is wild to think that for many, the coldest days are passed. Christmas Eve is warm in comparison to the sub-zero temps folks were experiencing.

Unfortunately, the cold and snow have not been so holly and holy. In fact, it’s been deadly.

Artic Blast, Bomb Cyclone Create Deadly Conditions Ahead of Christmas Eve

Friday night was a blizzard that turned into a bomb cyclone. The artic blast for Christmas Eve is going to keep things very cold, and likely make roads dangerous to drive on. On Friday, the weather was horrendous and produced some deadly car wrecks.

According to official counts, there have been 14 people killed in six states due to poor driving conditions. Kentucky has had a tough time with icy roads. Three people have died in the state due to the weather on the roads. Of course, Ohio dealt with a 50-car pileup that left many stranded on the road.

This weather is no joke. The arctic blast is going to keep this snow and ice around for a little while longer as states hope to thaw out soon. Christmas Eve is going to be frigid and complicated for many families.