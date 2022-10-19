Arizona Dad Saves 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Life After She Was Struck by Lightning

In Arizona, a 12-year-old girl was struck by lightning. However, her father saved her life according to the doctor who is treating her. On October 15th, the 12-year-old girl was hit by lightning, Arizona’s ABC 15 reports. She was brought to the hospital in West Valley. Her heart stopped three times, but her father used CPR each time to bring her back to life until she finally stabilized.

Dr. Kevin Foster works with burn and lighting strike patients at Valleywise Health. He believes that the girl’s father as well as the Fire Department were crucial in saving her life. “I think the instrumental thing in saving her was that her father recognized that her heart had stopped, and he was able to do effective CPR and get her heart started again and that literally saved her life,” Dr. Kevin Foster said. The father of the young girl, Steven Jorgensen, is a military veteran and also has medical training.

Jorgensen served in Iraq in 2007 and Afghanistan in 2008. The veteran said he’s “had plenty of experience,” with severe injury. “I’m just a dad taking care of his daughter,” Jorgensen said of Ella. Despite his military training, credits a sitcom for helping him through the situation. “Trying to keep calm over the whole situation, the scene from The Office, the CPR training scene. [It] kicked in my head, and you can hear me singing the Bee Gees ‘Staying Alive’ as I’m giving her resuscitation,” he explained. Your chance of getting struck by lightning in your lifetime is less than one in a million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The preteen struck by lightning thinks it’s a ‘cool story’

Ella was skeptical when Jorgenson told her she’d been hit by lightning but eventually came to believe him. She’s even excited to tell her friends about the event when she goes back to school. “Once they got the tubes out and her mom told her again, she just looked at her mom and hugged her and said I’m going to have a cool story to tell forever.”

According to Dr. Foster, since the accident, she has recovered very well. She only has a small superficial burn likely from a contact area/entrance wound, but no other acute injuries or burns that are cause for concern.

According to Dr. Foster, the primary worry of those who have been struck by lightning is how much electricity came into contact with their body. It typically leads to burns and cardiac issues. It also has enough force behind it to throw the victim, which can cause more harm if they survive. He also states that damage to the nervous system is not uncommon. Getting struck by lightning is very rare. Dr. Forster noted that you can get struck by lightning if you see it or hear thunder.

Ella is going to be discharged from the hospital soon and she’s in good spirits.