‘Atmospheric River’ Event Pounds the West Coast With Dangerous Weather, Causing Thousands to Lose Power

While Buffalo, New York residents battle frigid cold, feet of snow, lasting power outages, and driving bans on the east coast, an “atmospheric river” event has begun to pound the Pacific Coast, bringing with it dangerous weather conditions and further mass power outages.

According to Fox News, more than 114,000 customers across three coastal states lost power on Tuesday as the atmospheric river event began. Per the news outlet, the latest storm to impact the U.S. brought strong winds, heavy rainfall, and snow to regions across California, Oregon, and Washington. The atmospheric river also sent temperatures plummeting again as certain states farther east finally begin to see warmer weather following the holiday weekend.

In the aftermath of the storm, coastal residents reported incidents of downed trees and flooded roadways. After impacting these regions, the atmospheric river began moving southward. However, forecasters expect the wet weather pattern to endure through January 4th, more than a week from Tuesday.

As the weather event began to pummel the coast, the National Weather Service wrote in a social media post, “We got a good soaking! Here are rain totals across the region on Dec 26-27 ranging from 0.5″ in Central [California] up to 4″ in North Bay with locally higher amounts of 5-6″ at Mt. Tamalpais & Santa Cruz [Mountains].”

While rain and flooding present major risks across certain areas of CA, snow and dangerous wind gusts have made their way to the Sierra Nevadas. Weather experts stated that travel conditions could be hazardous in the Sierra Nevadas, and that chains or snow tires would be required on some roadways.

At ridgetops within the range, wind gusts reached 120 miles per hour, with avalanche warnings in place for multiple areas throughout.

Blizzard Death Toll Rises to 60 in the East as West Coast Endures Atmospheric River

As stated above, the east coast, and primarily western New York, continues to face the deadly impacts of what many experts have called a once-in-a-lifetime blizzard. As residents in Buffalo, NY continue to endure frigid temperatures and emerge from their homes to navigate deep snowdrifts, the nationwide death toll following Winter Storm Elliott has risen to 60.

Of the 60 fatalities recorded overall, several dozen were reported in western New York. By Wednesday, reports counted 34 deaths out of Erie County, NY. The new numbers come as first responders are finally able to get through previously impassable roadways to respond to calls for help and perform welfare checks.

CNN reports at least 25 other Americans have died across 11 other states following the deadly winter storm. Of Erie County NY’s death toll alone, country executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference, “It’s a horrible storm with too many deaths.”

Still, he credited first responders, insisting there could have been even more tragedy if the state’s emergency workers did not remain as diligent and determined as they had to reach residents during and after the blizzard.

Nevertheless, Poloncarz expressed concern for those authorities have not yet been able to reach. He said, “We are fearful that there are individuals who may have perished living alone or people who were not doing well in an establishment, especially those that still don’t have power.”