Bomb Cyclone Expected to Slam the Midwest This Week Hampering Holiday Travel

If you’re planning on traveling ahead of the holidays this week, you might wanna keep an eye on the local weather channel. Meteorologists have already predicted the coldest Christmas the United States has seen in decades. Now though, they also expect a bomb cyclone to slam the Midwest later this week. The storm is more than likely to wreak havoc on holiday travel plans.

The Weather Channel reports that the bomb cyclone, named Winter Storm Elliott by the outlet, will form over the Midwest. The storm could bring blizzard conditions to regions of the Great Lakes and high winds to the East Coast. The storm is expected to endure well into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Aside from potential precipitation, the bomb cyclone will also drop temperatures well below average. This includes in states as far south as Texas and Florida, as well as those bordering the Gulf Coast.

Tracking the Bomb Cyclone Through the Week

Although it’s only Tuesday, weather experts have already begun issuing alerts and warnings about the bomb cyclone. Warnings and advisories are currently active for cities in the Midwest including Chicago, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Omaha. The storm should arrive in the Pacific Northwest today, bringing snow to cities like Seattle. Snowfall is also expected for the surrounding foothills and high country. Slippery road conditions will make travel dangerous.

By Wednesday, the bomb cyclone will move further inland. By then, it should start heading toward the Plains, bringing that looming blast of cold air to many Southern states. Holiday travel will likely be impacted by Wednesday evening, with snow and strong winds making travel hazardous.

Simultaneously, meteorologists are expecting a mix of wintery weather along the East Coast, with some states seeing snow accumulations while others begin to see rain and sleet.

The bomb cyclone will likely reach its peak by Friday, threatening both the Upper Midwest and interior Northeast with high winds, heavy snow, and overall potential blizzard conditions. Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio will likely all be impacted.

Meanwhile, states bordering the Atlantic should expect to see heavy winds and dangerous gusts with rain potentially turning to brief snowfall throughout the day.

Early Week Storm Leaves Thousands Across New York Without Power

As weather experts continue to urge caution while traveling for the holidays this week, residents across New York have already experienced a severe storm threat, despite the potential for the incoming bomb cyclone later in the week.

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of residents across both New York and New England more generally were left without power after a massive storm dumped as much as two feet of snow in some regions. 160,000 New Englanders were left in the dark during the storm, 20,000 of which were located in New York.

Restoration crews headed out immediately as colder-than-average temperatures begin to impact the region. However, their efforts were hampered by ongoing wet and heavy snowfall.