bomb-cyclone-most-recent-death-toll-released

This winter weather has been brutal. As the bomb cyclone continues to hit communities like Buffalo, NY, folks brace themselves. It has been a deadly storm with tons of snow, ice, and frigid temperatures. The Christmas weekend has been one to remember for unfortunate reasons.

While Buffalo is used to a heavy winter, this is something different. The bomb cyclone is unprecedented and it hasn’t stopped yet. There is going to be more snow coming to the area from now until Tuesday. As of right now, the city is bracing for another three feet of snow by the time Tuesday comes around.

If those predictions end up coming to fruition, it is going to amount to six feet of total snowfall from this storm. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme flurries coming in the next couple of days.

While there is no blizzard warning anymore, it was a tough Christmas Eve. The snow, 80 MPH winds, and cold have claimed the lives of 32 people in the United States. Seven of those deaths were in Buffalo alone. The city that showed how kind and neighborly they can be during these rough times is going through a lot right now.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York said, “This will go down in history as the most devastating storm. This one is for the ages and we’re still in the middle of it.”

When it comes to storms like this, frostbite is a major concern. The temperatures are going to be so cold, that warnings are being released. In minutes a person can develop frostbite according to the NWS, via Daily Mail.

Bomb Cyclone Makes Christmas Difficult

There should be a lot of rejoicing and merriment on Christmas Day, but this bomb cyclone has made it difficult for many. There are tens of thousands without power in cities across the United States. Folks that were stranded in cars and snowbanks. Buffalo has been suffering heavily because of it.

The Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, released a statement on Christmas about the weather. A lot of people don’t know where to go from here.

“This is not the Christmas any of us hoped for nor expected, but try to have as merry a Christmas as possible today,” he said on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.”

The bomb cyclone is still threatening the area. Buffalo residents are going to prepare the best they can and hope that they can outlast the storm. Emergency services are doing their best to help those that need it, but even that as proven to be a challenge at times given the conditions.