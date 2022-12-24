Bomb Cyclone Wreaks Havoc on US, At Least 12 Across Country Have Been Killed

On Friday, a blizzard turned into a bomb cyclone as it pounded Northeast regions with snow, winds, and drastically decreasing temperatures. This travel catastrophe disrupted the plans of millions who were striving to reach their destination in time for Christmas. In the span of only 24 hours, the storm’s central pressure dropped by a whopping 30 millibars — surpassing bombogenesis criteria with a 24-millibar drop.

At least 14 lives have been lost in six states due to the dangerous driving conditions and extreme cold temperatures, Fox Weather reports. Tragically, three Oklahomans were killed in weather-related vehicular accidents. Likewise, the icy roads of Kentucky claimed another three lives while Missouri reported one vehicle overturn incident resulting in a death. One person in Texas was killed due to prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures.

Four people have been killed and several more injured during a 50-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike near Sandusky. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has warned drivers to remain at home due to extremely hazardous whiteout conditions.

On Tuesday, the bomb cyclone struck on Interstate 84 in Portland, Oregon when a truck crashed into the scene of a prior wreck. Conditions were slick due to icy roads and one man was unfortunately killed as a result. When authorities arrived at the site, they confirmed that indeed the roads had been dangerous for drivers.

The bomb cyclone has caused massive power outages across the country

Strong tropical storm and hurricane-grade wind gusts caused outages for more than 1.4 million customers from Texas to Maine. Meanwhile, a different ice storm left many others in the Pacific Northwest without power. Knowing that the bomb cyclone would have major consequences, several states declared a state of emergency.

The fierce winds toppled trees and limbs, damaging electrical equipment. Many paltry Christmas decorations were unable to stand up to the power of Mother Nature. The bitter winds brought with them life-threateningly cold air. It could potentially be the frostiest Christmas South Florida has experienced in over three decades. Temperatures are expected to plunge to unprecedented depths across the Sunshine State.

With the wind and extreme frigidity, wind chill values plummeted to unsafe heights in many parts of eastern America. This combination created a transport catastrophe for over 150 million people who were placed under winter weather warnings. FlightAware’s data revealed an astounding 8,000 flight cancellations and 20,000 delayed flights throughout the United States within a three-day span beginning Wednesday. It is clear that travelers have faced unprecedented disruption this week due to these delays and postponements.