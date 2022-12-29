Buffalo Blizzard Death Toll Soars to 37 Amid Ongoing Search and Rescue Operations

Over the holiday weekend, a deadly winter storm dropped four feet of snow in multiple regions of western New York. The blizzard, the worst Buffalo has seen in decades, came with relentlessly cold temperatures. It also brought with it hurricane-force winds and massive snowdrifts that buried homes and vehicles. Many of the latter were left stranded across Erie County. As search and rescue operations ensue, the death toll from the Buffalo blizzard has risen to a mind-boggling 37. This brings the national total to more than 60 following a count from earlier this week.

According to Fox News, a state of emergency remains in effect across Erie County after the blizzard began dumping snow on Buffalo last Friday. Further, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expressed frustration with some New Yorkers. He spoke out about how some drivers blatantly ignored the region’s driving ban which was put in place last Friday.

Poloncarz reflected on a near-tragedy of his own. He explained that while walking outside Wednesday, a car driving amid the ban with no lights on nearly hit him. He said of the encounter, “If I had taken a couple of steps more I probably would have been a fatality.”

Per the news outlet, power outages and stranded vehicles have become less of a problem in the region as the blizzard subsided late in the week. Instead, a new problem that’s begun impacting snow removal efforts is drivers navigating clogged streets as crews try to reopen roadways following the historic storm. In fact, this had become such a serious problem by Tuesday, that county officials deployed NY state troopers and 100 military police to help control traffic.

Bans and Restrictions in Buffalo Finally Being Lifted Following Deadly Blizzard

Still, while Buffalo and surrounding communities remain under a state of emergency, residents have finally begun to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The outlet states that the city’s driving ban lasted nearly a full week before it was finally lifted Thursday morning. Instead, Poloncarz said in a Twitter post that Erie County is now under a travel advisory. He wrote, “Hundreds of very large pieces of equipment will still be out clearing streets from curb-to-curb. Please exercise caution while walking or driving.”

In addition, Buffalo International Airport, which was closed for several days following the Christmas weekend, reopened on Wednesday. The airport’s reopening came after it saw nearly 52 inches of snow during the historic blizzard. That’s not to say, however, that the opening of the airport didn’t come at a price. For three days, snow removal crews worked to clear snow from runways. The airport saw additional help from Pittsburgh International Airport which sent more plows to help clear massive piles of snow.

Currently, there are 72 high-lift vehicles and 119 dump trucks working to reopen the snow-clogged streets of Buffalo.