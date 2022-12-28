Buffalo Blizzard Left Nearly 30 People Trapped in a Target Overnight

Buffalo, New York continues to suffer the devastating effects of the historic winter storm that blew through the country ahead of and during the holiday weekend. As people struggle to get their lives back to a semblance of normalcy, following mass power outages, record-low temperatures, and dozens of fatalities, not to mention an ongoing driving ban, recent reports reveal nearly 30 people were left trapped in a Target superstore overnight at the height of the blizzard.

Longtime Buffalo resident Jennifer Sypniewski was one of the dozens of people left trapped in a local target over the Christmas weekend. Now, following the holiday and back at home with her family, Sypniewski is sharing her experience spending the night at the shopping center.

“On our way back home is when the blizzard came,” the Buffalo resident began while speaking with Fox Weather, “and it came fast, and it came hard.”

The holiday traveler said she and her family had been on their way across town before the blizzard to pick up some other family members when severe winter weather began pummeling the city. Visibility on the roads rapidly decreased and Sypniewski said, “You couldn’t see 2 inches in front of you.”

Since the blizzard began wreaking havoc on Buffalo, photos and videos continue to emerge of vehicles—ranging from family SUVs to emergency response vehicles such as firetrucks—stranded in deep snowbanks and drifts. Sypniewski said that the snow was coming down so fast that she had to use a mapping app on her phone to determine a safe nearby location in which to shelter.

Sypniewski’s group, which the news outlet states numbered six in total, first attempted to seek shelter from the blizzard in a Buffalo grocery store. However, employees would not let them in. That’s when they headed to Target.

After walking through the popular big-box store’s sliding doors, the woman recalled, “When we first got there, I felt so relieved. I started crying, and that was seriously a life-and-death situation out there.”

Sadly, that’s no exaggeration. Since Winter Storm Elliott began slamming the United States, officials have tallied at least 60 fatalities nationwide so far. Of those 60 deaths, more than 30 occurred in Buffalo, a city known for mass snowfall. As temperatures slowly begin to warm and snow eventually melts, some officials expect to begin finding bodies that became buried beneath dangerous snowdrifts and within snowbanks.

Though her own situation was bleak, Sypniewski and her family were still able to head home on Christmas Eve and celebrate the holiday together. This came as a relief as she shared with the outlet that her son worried Santa would not be able to make his annual stop at their Buffalo home due to the blizzard.

Other storm survivors that took shelter in the same Target, however, were not as lucky. The news outlet reports some people were not able to head home until the afternoon on Christmas Day.