Buffalo Facing Threat of Flooding as Temperatures Rise After Blizzard

Over the holiday weekend, Buffalo, New York was slammed with a historic blizzard. The storm has, so far, resulted in 37 fatalities, with officials expecting more in coming days. Now, forecasters are predicting warmer-than-average temperatures will begin to affect much of the U.S. heading into the weekend. As such, officials fear Buffalo faces threats of flooding as feet upon feet of snow begin to melt.

On Thursday, Fox News reported that 72 high-lift vehicles and 119 dump trucks were working around the clock to clear Buffalo’s snow-clogged streets. However, emergency response crews face different problems, most prominently severe flooding, heading into the weekend.

According to CNN, Buffalo, NY could see temperatures as high as 50° F heading into next week. Melting snow piles will then be joined by heavy rain on Saturday and Tuesday. Fortunately, experts believe the flooding will only be minor. In all, the weather will cause more of an inconvenience than a citywide disaster like we saw last week.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said of the approaching weather, “It does not appear that it will be that bad.”

Still, the news outlet reports officials have put together a stockpile of pumps, hoses, and generators. In order to combat heavy snow melt, crews have also dug drainage ditches which should help slow any flooding.

Buffalo Officials Facing Criticism From Residents Following Mass Casualties

Warmer temperatures and a halt to the snow will be welcome in Buffalo as we head into the new year. However, residents, reflecting on the mass casualties in the city, have begun firing criticism at local officials. Many of them claim emergency measures and precautions should have been set in place sooner.

Buffalo EMT Jocelyn Benton shared her experience trying to respond to emergency calls during the height of the historic blizzard. She shared with the outlet that her ambulance remained stuck in a single city roadway for several hours last Friday due to a mess of abandoned cars.

“The main reason we were getting stuck,” she claimed, “is because there were cars in the way.”

She further said two-thirds of the equipment dispatched during the blizzard to help clear snow also got stuck in roadways. Benton concluded that officials should have activated Buffalo’s driving ban sooner. The EMT added that National Guard resources, as well as the city’s fleet of snow plows, should have been called in earlier.

Poloncarz, however, argued that the ban was put in place and snow removal crews were called in before the blizzard began creating whiteout conditions. He further said the driving ban was put in place when it was so officials could give third-shift workers a chance to get home before the blizzard struck Buffalo.

He said of the ban, “maybe we wish we had done it an hour or two beforehand…the buck stops with me.”