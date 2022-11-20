Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much

A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.

According to unofficial reports, 80 inches of snow have buried Orchard Park, New York. The Buffalo Bills were originally scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. However, because of the historic snowstorm, the game has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit.

Because of the snow, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Buffalo and Watertown areas. On Saturday, Hochul said she would also submit a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration­­­ for 11 counties in western and northern New York.

Hochul said that once approved, the Emergency Declaration would provide immediate federal funding to impacted counties. It would support ongoing response and rescue operations. On Thursday evening, a 132-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway (Interstate 90) from Rochester, New York was closed off to all commercial traffic heading towards the Pennsylvania border. However, I-90 reopened Sunday morning at Exit 46–the Pennsylvania state line–to all types of traffic. However, commercial speed restrictions are still in effect. Striking footage from the storm was shared on Instagram.

The record snow has crippled Buffalo and surrounding areas

Crews haven’t stopped working to remove the ice and snow from the primary road in the region. According to Hochul, roads near Buffalo and Watertown are now available for traffic once again.

Erie County, New York officials said that at least two people have died from cardiac issues while removing the snow. They said that the snow is heavy and can be dangerous. Medical experts warn that shoveling heavy snow can be detrimental to one’s health. A study by the American Journal of Emergency Medicine found that more than 11,000 people seek medical attention for injuries associated with removing snow each year.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo explained that the weather conditions causing this lake-effect snow event are similar to those of the historic November 2014 storm known as “Snowvember.” That particular storm left more than 5 feet of snow in its wake, devastating many areas in and around Buffalo.

It is likely that snow showers will last throughout Monday east of lakes Erie and Ontario. Only a few more inches are expected to accumulate. Out of all the U.S. cities with 50,000 or more residents, Buffalo ranks as the fourth snowiest. Each winter, the city is blanketed with an average of 95.4 inches of snow… almost 8 feet worth.