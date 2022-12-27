Buffalo Residents Banned From Driving by Military Police Following Intense Blizzard

Both New York State police officers and National Guarduardsmen will be stationed along roadways in Buffalo in an effort to enforce a ban on driving as blizzard conditions wreak havoc on streets.

Officials in Erie County held a press conference sharing that authorities will work harder to keep residents from traveling in the deadly conditions that have already claimed the lives of 35 people. Several of those people were found dead in their cars after being trapped for up to two days.

The city had already put a ban in place on Dec. 23, but residents largely ignored it, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

The increased patrol may also help the looting that began in the city. Surveillance videos and photos sent to the local police show businesses with smashed windows and inventory scattered around floors and sidewalks in the wake of large-scale theft.

Looters Have Ravaged Buffalo, New York as Police Work to Free Drivers Who May Need Help

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters that angry citizens have been complaining about the department’s inability to stop the crimes. And he noted that multiple tips have come in. But the blizzard has made it nearly impossible to police the Buffalo streets properly, especially because so many vehicles are stuck on roadways and officers are busy ensuring people aren’t trapped.

“I don’t know how these people can even live with themselves, how they can look at themselves in the mirror,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said of the thieves on Monday.

Increased help from military police may help lighten the workload for area police officers. That means they will have a better chance of returning to their normal beats and quelling looting.

But before relief was on the way, officials were already working out plans to put more cops near targeted businesses.

“We’ve been able to throughout the storm transition our patrol officers to get back [to] their patrol efforts while we have our search and rescue recovery teams that are going out and doing the very difficult work of recovering bodies,” Gramaglia said on Monday.

However, meteorologists have predicted that two more inches of snow could fall in Erie County by the end of Tuesday. And later this week, warmer weather will hit, which may cause flooding. So officials will have more weather-related chaos keeping them busy.

The White House is also helping the Buffalo area. On Monday, President Biden approved a request for federal emergency relief funding.