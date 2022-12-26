Buffalo Winter Storm Death Toll Rises: ‘This Is a War With Mother Nature’

For many, a white Christmas is a dream come true. This year, however, the term took on a new and horrifying meaning. Millions across the country suffered through the coldest Christmas in decades. As of December 26, close to 40 deaths have been confirmed in the U.S., with New York state experiencing the highest death toll of all. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, 17 people have died in the catastrophic winter storm, many in the city of Buffalo.

Ten of New York’s deaths occurred in Buffalo. And sadly, Eerie County Executive Mark Poloncarz only expects that number to rise in the coming days. “This will go down in history as the most devastating storm” in Buffalo, Hochul said in a news conference.

To make matters worse, the winter storm, which brought nearly four feet of snow and blistering 80 mph winds, has prevented firefighters from rescuing its victims. This marks the first time in history the Buffalo Fire Department couldn’t respond to any calls. National Guardsmen have been called in, but the situation remains dire.

First responders worked tirelessly to clear roadways for rescue crews and pave the way for utility crews to restore power to the nearly 20,000 households left in the dark and the cold on Christmas morning. Hundreds of people have already been rescued from cars, Gov. Kathy Hochul explained, adding, “We are at war. This is a war with Mother Nature. We’re still in the middle of it. We still have people who need to be rescued.”

Buffalo Officials Warn Residents to Stay Indoors Amid Deadly Winter Storm

Many of the victims of the Buffalo winter storm died as a result of leaving their homes in search of a warmer place to wait out the cold. Unfortunately, however, stepping outside only made the situation more dangerous.

SWAT teams and underwater recovery teams are using a “tremendous amount” of cold weather gear in their outdoor rescue efforts. Regular winter wear simply isn’t warm enough for blizzard conditions. According to Mayor Byron Brown, Buffalo was “ground zero” for what “local and national meteorologists described as a ‘once in a generation storm.'”

As such, Brown warned Buffalo residents to stay in their homes. Abiding by Buffalo’s driving ban until the worst of the winter storm passes could be the difference between life and death. “People have put themselves in danger in some instances when they try to leave homes without power,” he said. “They have found themselves in worse situations.”

“We know that this is a serious situation, we know that some people have been out of power in their homes for up to 24 hours,” the mayor continued. “We are again stressing: do not go out. The sun is out, don’t be fooled. You will become a part of the problem.”