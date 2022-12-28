Buffalo Woman Checks Attic During Historic Blizzard To Find Inches of Snow Inside the House

A Buffalo New York woman discovered a horrifying sight in her home recently after a major blizzard hit the area. According to reports, the mother checked her attic as the storm was raging outside. Unfortunately, the blizzard conditions weren’t going to be staying out of the home entirely. The snow found its way inside of the woman’s New York state home.

The TikTok Video Shows How Bad The Blizzard Was As Snow Packs Into The Home’s Attic

In a recent video, TikTok user butterfly5384 shares her concerns as the massive 75-mile-per-hour winds whipped against the home. The TikTok user then pans out further, revealing a series of wet patches up above on the ceiling.

Users soon see exactly the extent of the situation, and it’s not good. Another video show’s the horrific sight as the attic area is covered in inches of snow. And, this blizzard doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon, either.

“So, I think my attic is filling up with snow and this side of my house is just getting pounded by wind and snow,” the TikTok user says of the situation.

“And I think it’s up there melting onto my ceiling,” the Buffalo woman continues.

“Like I don’t know what to do,” she adds in the original video. “Do I go up in the attic? What do I do?”

“It’s Like Christmas Up Here Now”

In a follow-up video, the New York state mother has entered the attic…and her worst fears are immediately confirmed. The attack is covered with this white stuff…and it continues to pile up.

“Oh my f****** God,” she explains in the updated post.

“No, I see it,” she says in her post.

“This is not good, this is all going to melt on the ceiling,” the TikToker says. “What the f***. Everything. It’s like Christmas up here with snow.”

“Is half your roof missing?” one TikTok user inquires as the blizzard rages on.

“How is there that much snow in there?” the TikToker asks.

“Seal off where the snow is coming in,” another follower comments. “And get as many shop vacs up there as soon as possible.”

Over the last few days, the Western New York area has seen a wild amount of snow falling over Christmas weekend. In total, residents saw as much as 43 inches. An almost unprecedented amount as roads were impassable, leaving dozens of vehicles abandoned.