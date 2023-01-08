California Facing Even More Storms Amid ‘Bomb Cyclone’

California residents have been suffering through heavy rains and flash flooding caused by a bomb cyclone that moved into the state earlier this week. And with storms moving into the area next week, the situation will likely worsen.

The same front that dropped at least 10 inches of rain on Northern California this week will make its way into Central California by Sunday. And another round of brewing storms will follow and hit most of the state by Friday.

“San Francisco is expected to pick up somewhere between 5 and 8 inches of rain in the next seven days,” Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate said.

“Los Angeles could pick up two to three inches, give or take a bit,” he added. “It’s going to be mainly heavy rain from basically L.A. all the way up to the Oregon border.”

Thanks to the endless rain, flooding is expected to continue plaguing the Pacific Coast Highway, which spans the state’s coastline. And it will also add more water to already overflowing rivers and streams throughout the entire state.

California Storms Could Bring 8 More Feet of Snow to the Sierra Nevada Region

Higher elevations will see the storm in the form of a blizzard, according to Tate. Some areas in the mountains are already covered with five feet of snow. And within the next few days, regions such as the Sierra Nevada could see nearly double that. As of today, California’s snow totals are 191% above normal.

“We are looking at some seriously crazy snow totals out West,” he said. “Given the fact that we’ve got three separate systems lined up in such short succession, some areas may pick up over 8 feet of snow.”

The forecast comes after 60,000 people were without power as of Friday morning and high winds uprooted trees, which left many roadways blocked. Overall, the conditions have killed at least six people.

Unfortunately, the continuing rain and snow can create dangerous landslides, mudslides, and rockslides. And parts of the state that suffered wildfires this summer are at the highest risk.

“The ground is already saturated, which loosens up the soil and makes it weaker,” continued Tate. “So in hilly areas, any additional rain is gonna have a really hard problem soaking into the ground, and instead, it’s just going to run off.”

Meteorologists believe that a Monday storm will likely be the strongest since the cyclone hit on Thursday. And the weather pattern, which is caused by an atmospheric river storm, will continue through mid-January.