California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters.

According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.

Currently, officials have not declared the missing child deceased, according to spokesperson Tony Cipolla of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Before the tragedy, the boy’s mother was driving in the Paso Robles area at around 8 a.m. on Monday. She became stranded in violet floodwaters, per reports from Tom Swanson, assistant chief of the Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Thankfully, concerned witnesses could pull the mother out of the stranded vehicle. However, the flooding was too intense for the child, and he was ultimately swept out of the car and downstream. Officials believe the moving waters took him into a nearby river. At the time, city officials had not issued evacuation orders.

Meanwhile, turbulent flooding and unrelenting rainfall have battered the coast of central California with no signs of slowing down. Currently, tens of thousands of residents remain without power. Streets and roads have been inundated with surging waters that have been dangerous and, in some cases, deadly to drivers.

Death toll rises as 90% of California under flood watches, thousands without power

As of Monday, the death toll from the gushing flooding rose from 12 to 14. Two individuals died due to fallen trees in the area.

In Montecito, community residents such as Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were under evacuation orders. The evacuation orders also arrived on the fifth anniversary of a fatal mudslide. It left 23 people dead and over 100 homes in ruins.

Currently, most of California is under a flood watch after the most recent deluge of severe rainstorms has caused damage to roads. It also triggered dangerous mudslides.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued flood watches for about 34 million California residents or nearly 90 percent of the state’s total population.

Since the start of 2023, Californians have undergone an almost implacable blast of extreme rainfall. Sadly, there is more expected to slam into the Golden State later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, nearly all of the state has received between 400 and 600 percent above-average precipitation totals in just a few weeks.

State officials have since issued evacuation orders for areas of southern California, including all of Montecito, because of the high risk caused by flash floods.