California Receives Record Rainfall Amid Historic Drought

Last weekend, residents of western New York had their Christmas plans ruined. A deadly winter storm dropped feet of snow in cities like Buffalo and also brought brutally cold temperatures. A week later, holiday plans were ruined once, but this time on the opposite coast. On New Year’s Eve, an atmospheric river brought record rainfall to California. The rain led to flooding in many regions as well as unexpected evacuations as roadways overflowed with water. However, despite the damage, the storm, in some ways, comes as a relief. For decades, California has been battling a historic drought, one that’s also begun to impact much of the Southwest.

For decades, the West has remained steeped in drought, with things getting increasingly worse throughout 2022.

This year alone, California’s was left with more than half a million acres of barren land. The drought threatened key crops all over the state, prompting warnings from officals. In addition, Lake Mead, which is a manufactured reservoir created by the Hoover Dam, has reached historic lows. The lake helps in providing electricity for hundreds of thousands of people nearby. So, with drought conditions drying up the lake, experts worry the region could become steeped in a real crisis.

Therefore, some experts welcomed the record rainfall that slammed California on Saturday. ABC News reports that San Francisco, in particular, saw one of its wettest days on record on New Year’s Eve. Altogether, the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area reports downtown saw more than 5 inches of rain.

More significantly, the service reports that the record rainfall that accumulated on Sunday could make “a run for the wettest calendar day ever” in the California city.

Record Rainfall Leaves Many California Roadways Closed

Despite how badly California, and the rest of the southwest, need heavy rainfall, the record accumulations have wreaked havoc across the state. On Saturday evening, San Francisco began to experience widespread flooding thanks to the severe weather. As such, CA Highway Patrol was forced to shut down Highway 101 in both directions, which serves as the state’s most popular roadway. The news outlet states the closure of the major highway was the combined result of non-stop record rainfall and high tides.

Amid the storm, CA residents shared photos and videos of the sopping-wet scene. One video, featured below, shows several SUVs driving through water high enough to reach the bottom of their doors.

I legit almost cried while my husband drove us through that flood. My fear of water is real 😭 #highway101 pic.twitter.com/elQ3nNBX70 — D. (@dooniaah) December 31, 2022

A second video shows a powerful waterfall created by California’s record rainfall pouring over a set of stone steps and joining with water already flooding the roadway.

In Wilton, residents were originally told to evacuate the area, with record rainfall likely to penetrate some California homes. However, with rain falling relentlessly, authorities with the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services ordered people to shelter in place as “rising water [had] made roads in impassable in the area” at that time.”

The same storm system that brought record rainfall to California is expected to bring a foot or more of snow to the Sierra Nevadas.