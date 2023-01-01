California Slammed by ‘Firehose’ of Rain, Flooding From Atmospheric River to Start 2023

California residents are going to be in need of something more than an umbrella while celebrating the new year due to the “firehose” of rain and flooding from an atmospheric river.

According to FOX Weather, the new atmospheric river slammed into California over the weekend. It caused flooding rain as well as heavy mountain snow. Flood Watches have been issued for millions in the state’s coastal lowlands and inland valleys. This includes Bay Area, Sacramento, and San Diego.

FOX Weather further reports that flooding has been reported throughout the Bay Area and several communities have opened sandbag locations for residents to fight off nearby rising creeks and streams. Steady rain will notably continue to spread into Southern California on Sunday (January 1st). The central part of the state will get a break, with rain moving into Los Angeles and San Diego later.

It is also predicted that about 3 to 5 inches of rain will hit California’s inland valleys. Around 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely for the southern portion of the state on Sunday. It is revealed that not only California will be experiencing flooding due to the storm, but Arizona is likely to get some rain as well. Phoenix and Tucson are predicted to be getting around half-inch to an inch of rain.

Not Only Rain Will Fall, But Snow Will Accumulate in California

Meanwhile, it was reported that along with rain, snow will accumulate in some parts of California. The storm is predicted to bring 2 to 5 feet of snow to the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada. A foot of snow will land at the pass levels. This in return will bring potential travel issues.

However, FOX Weather says with snow levels starting as high as 7,000 to 8,500 feet, much of the mountains will receive rain instead. This could cause flooding in the region’s rivers. Flooding will be a concern in burn-scar areas that were caused by California’s recent wildfires.

While speaking about the atmospheric river and if it will make a dent in California’s drought, Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the Central Sierra Snow Lab, stated, “At this point in time, we still have another four or five months in our snow season and in our typical rainy season. That means that while we’re kind of scoring the touchdown in the first quarter of the game. Right now, we still have three-quarters left, and there’s a lot that can happen.”

Schwartz then explained that 2021’s winter season also started off well with a record-breaking December mountain snowfall. “But January through March kind of shut off,” he went on to add. “And we didn’t see as much precipitation come through in that period as we would have wanted.”