California Storm Death Toll Released, More Intense Weather Coming

As of Monday (January 9), the death toll from the devastating storms battering California stands at 12 as experts predict even more severe weather to come. According to the National Weather Service, “two major episodes” will bring further destruction to The Golden State early this week.

“Two of the more energetic and moisture-laden parade of cyclones … are aiming directly for California,” the National Weather Service said. “The cumulative effect of successive heavy rainfall events will lead to additional instances of flooding. This includes rapid water rises, mudslides, and the potential for major river flooding.”

The first bout of storms is already blowing through California. The weather service warned residents to expect as much as 5 inches of rain throughout the day. Tuesday could see slightly less rain, but the second “episode” will only add to the wreckage.

“Flooding from Northern to Central California is expected to be widespread, even catastrophic in some locations around the coastal mountains and the northern and central Sierra,” AccuWeather meteorologist Joe Bauer said.

This is a developing story…