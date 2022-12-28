Colorado Facing ‘Very Dangerous’ Avalanche Conditions Due To Heavy Snow, Winds

Heavy snow, strong winds, and blizzard conditions are creating some perilous avalanche conditions in Colorado. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, several regions throughout the state are facing these dangerous weather conditions. All of this comes after winter weather wreaked havoc across the US in recent days.

Reports from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center say that areas within the Park Range region will be affected. Areas also affected by these conditions include Elkhead Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, the Battlements Mesa, and the Grand Mesa.

Additionally, avalanche concerns are spreading along the Thompson Divide, Elk Mountains, San Juan Mountains, Ophir, and Lizard Head Pass. The dangerous conditions may continue through Thursday morning, December 29.

Large Slides Will Be Easily Triggered Througouth Many Mountainous Regions In Colorado, Weather Experts Warn

Weather officials are telling Colorado residents that large slides will easily be triggered. This comes as massive storms move out of the region, leaving behind massive snowfalls. Some areas are rated at 4 or 5 on the Avalanche danger scale. This notes that both natural avalanche conditions are present, as well as the potential for human-caused avalanche events.

“Expect widespread avalanche activity large enough to bury or kill a person,” the Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns in recent updates.

“Some avalanches will release spontaneously,” the updates continue. Experts further recommend that travelers avoid areas in the backcountry regions where avalanches usually occur.

One Stomp From A Skier Leads To Terrifying Avalanche In Recently Resurfaced Video

Back in May 2021, Instagram users saw a video posted to the popular social media site that depicts the moment a skier stomps on an edge, triggering an avalanche. The viral clip features a skier named Victor Galuchot as he stands at the top of a snowy mountain wearing skis.

The video shows the man standing on the mountaintop, on the edge of the face of the cliff. He is donning a backpack and a pair of GoPro skis. The skier then takes a few swipes at the snow which is hanging onto the edge of the mountain. The skier uses his ski pole and skis to do this. Initially, all this move does is move some small pieces of snow. However, it soon becomes much bigger than this, and the snow begins to fall off the cliff face, sending an avalanche of snow careening down the side of the mountain.

The snow slides down the side of the cliff, crumbling almost as if it was shards of glass falling and shattering on the ground. Furthermore, the snow breaks into smaller chunks, sliding down the mountain. Little gusts of snow powder blow in the air as the snow moves down to the ground below.