Death Toll From Extreme Winter Storm Rises to 60 Amid Continuing Snowfall

The brutal winter storm that battered most of the U.S. over the holiday weekend has claimed the lives of at least 60 people. Unfortunately, that number is expected to rise as battered Buffalo is currently battling more than four feet of snow.

The storm has gripped nearly every state and has caused significant issues for cities from the Great Lakes near the Canadian border to as far south as Texas.

As of Tuesday, the storm resulted in 60 fatalities. Of those, 28 perished in western New York. Meteorologists predicted that up to nine more inches of snow could hit the area.

Now, emergency officials are working round the clock to rescue those who are stranded. Now, they’re urging residents to use the utmost caution as the death toll rises.

“We can see sort of the light at the end of the tunnel, but this is not the end yet,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference Monday. “We are not there.”

Meanwhile, 20 people in Buffalo died as frigid conditions gripped the area. In a grim scene, officials found bodies in vehicles and under snowbanks.

Tragically, one of the deceased was 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, a North Carolina native. According to reports, as she was driving home from work, she got caught in the storm and sadly never made it home.

She was reportedly stuck in her vehicle for nearly 20 hours. Finally, however, she sent her family a heartwrenching video that showed her car covered in snow.

Winter storm barrels through the U.S., resulting in tragic fatalities, thousands of canceled flights

Later, President Biden issued a federal emergency declaration for New York, granting federal assistance to state governments.

At the same time, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the ongoing storm was the “blizzard of the century.” She also urged residents to stay vigilant and refrain from leaving their houses as the storm continues battering the area.

Beyond fatalities, the winter storm is causing major problems for travelers. As millions of Americans geared up to fly for the holidays, airlines canceled nearly 4,000 flights. In Buffalo, airlines canceled 90% of flights. In addition, Southwest Airlines canceled over 60 % of its 2,510 flights, per reports from FlightAware. As of Monday night, almost 8,200 flights were delayed during the storm.

In a matter of hours, temperatures across the country plummeted to below-freezing. Of the storm-related fatalities, ten were in Ohio. There, a utility worker was electrocuted multiple people died in car crashes, including a pregnant mother and a 19-year-old college student.

In addition, six people perished in Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky in car accidents.

But the greater Buffalo region, on the edge of Lake Erie, was the hardest hit by the weather. Currently, roads are still littered with vehicles, including ambulances, tow trucks, and even plows.