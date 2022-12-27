Death Toll Rises Amid ‘Most Devastating Storm’ in Buffalo History

On Monday, officials announced that the devastating blizzard in Buffalo has tragically taken 28 lives across western New York. This marks one of the deadliest snowstorms recorded in this area’s history, Axios reports. Mark Poloncarz, the county executive of Erie County announced Monday that at least 27 people had perished in the region, with a majority from Buffalo. Officials cautioned that this number is expected to rise in the coming days.

Tragically, another individual was discovered deceased in the town of Lockport, Niagara County. According to a statement from the local sheriff’s office, it seems that carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame for this death. On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned citizens that going out for a drive was an incredibly hazardous action to take due to snowfall in the Buffalo area. She added that driving bans had been imposed on several state roads and more snow accumulation was expected soon.

Even though some of these bans were set to be lifted on Monday, Poloncarz declared they would remain enforced in Buffalo, Lackawanna, and Cheektowaga until the following day. All public transportation services—including buses, trains, and paratransit programs—will remain suspended until further notice. Buffalo Niagara International Airport will also stay shut down through 11 am Wednesday. On Monday, President Biden revealed he had spoken with Hochul and heard her assessment of the intense weather event as a “once-in-a-lifetime storm.”

I spoke with @GovKathyHochul to get an update on the extreme winter weather hitting New York. We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this.



My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill’s prayers. pic.twitter.com/Lt6eZ1YJR5 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 26, 2022

Many of Buffalo’s firetrucks were stuck in the blizzard conditions on Saturday

Last week, the nation was plagued by a devastating winter storm that brought a blizzard to Buffalo. Multiple power grids were frozen and hazardous conditions developed during one of the busiest travel times of the year. This was all due to this extreme weather event. On Friday, Hochul sent the National Guard to Erie County in order to support citizens. On Saturday morning she made an announcement regarding almost all of Buffalo’s firetrucks being unable to answer calls for help due to being stuck in place.

Buffalo is no stranger to severe winter weather. Yet, the ferocity of gale-force winds, bitter cold temperatures, and hefty snowfall has made this winter season exceptionally perilous. Weather data going back to 1950 attests that Buffalo has never seen a blizzard of such duration before.

By Monday morning, the Buffalo Airport had seen an incredible 49 inches of snowfall. To make matters worse, additional accumulations of 4-9 inches are forecasted to drop from Tuesday’s sky. On Friday, the National Weather Service reported that a storm had already broken the area’s daily snowfall record. There was an impressive 22.3 inches of accumulation. The NWS reported on Sunday evening that the area saw an astonishing 97.2 inches of snowfall this season. This is a record-breaking amount for pre-Christmas weather. Furthermore, it’s only 2.7 inches behind what the city typically experiences throughout the entire winter season.