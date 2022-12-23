denver-experiences-unbelievable-47-degree-temperature-drop-in-just-two-hours

On Wednesday, Denver was engulfed by a freezing Arctic air that caused temperatures to plummet, signaling bitter cold sweeping the nation. According to CNN, the temperature dropped 65 degrees in 16 hours. At 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, it was 50 degrees. However, by 4:58 a.m. Thursday morning, it was minus 15 degrees. On Wednesday, temperatures dropped drastically in an incredibly short amount of time. Starting at 46 degrees at 3:58 p.m., the mercury shockingly plummeted to minus 1 degree by 5:58 p.m.; a staggering drop of 47 degrees across two hours.

Denver International Airport’s preliminary data indicates that the temperature fall could be the most remarkable one-hour decline in its records. This would eclipse the former champion drop from 41 degrees to just 6 degrees on January 27, 2007 during midday.

Denver is no stranger to harsh winter temperatures. However, Thursday’s high of 5 degrees below zero will be the coldest since 1990, Accuweather reports. On Wednesday, Cheyenne, Wyoming set a record for the most rapid temperature drop in an hour as temperatures plummeted from 43 degrees to 3 degrees within just half an hour – matching Denver’s similar remarkable feat.

Meteorologists are urging Denver residents to take extra precautions due to the life-threatening cold temperatures. Frostbite is a real danger, with skin exposed in as little as five minutes, so it’s essential that people go outside prepared with multiple layers of clothing and hats and gloves on.

The Denver temperatures will also effect holiday travel

Skiers and other travelers in the Denver area should take extra caution as crews clean up from several inches of snow that fell until early Thursday morning. The storm not only blanketed Colorado, but also stretched through states across the Plains region. As such, holiday travelers on roads within these areas must drive slowly to ensure they remain safe during their travels.

Denver is notorious for its extreme temperature shifts. The National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado reports that the most impressive same-day dip on record was a 66-degree plunge from 46 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit on January 25th, 1872. It’s a feat Denver hasn’t seen again in recent years.

On Wednesday night, the temperature plummeted to 59 degrees- narrowly missing the top 5 of all time. On one particularly remarkable day in Denver, the mercury rose to an afternoon high of 83 degrees. It then plummeted 55 degrees to a chilly low of 28 only a few short hours later – October 9th, 2019. This is still hailed as one of the greatest temperature drops ever recorded in Denver.

The National Weather Service (NWS) recently reported on a remarkable temperature drop of 56 degrees from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. However, the weather change was not officially included in official records as it crossed into two calendar days– starting at 92°F and concluding with 36°F.