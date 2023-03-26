Drone Footage Shows Complete Devastation of Rolling Fork, Mississippi After Catastrophic Tornado: VIDEO

The catastrophic tornado that struck Mississippi on Friday evening leveled Rolling Fork, leaving at least 25 people dead.

A severe weather system brought heavy rain, strong winds, and hail to the state on March 24. Tragically, deadly tornadoes would follow just after sunset. Enormous twisters brought catastrophic damage to communities in a 60-mile stretch, with Rolling Fork receiving the worst of it.

One monstrous tornado tore through rural buildings, reducing them to piles of scattered debris. Vehicles remain stacked on top of vehicles. Only sheets of metal remain of trailer homes. As President Biden declares a state of emergency, drone footage from professional storm chaser Jordan Hall shows the extent of the damage. It is, in a word, heartbreaking:

‘First Light of Rolling Fork Mississippi after a Violent Tornado last night,” Hall tweets alongside his footage.

It is unknown if the Mississippi tornado was an F4 or F5, as investigation is ongoing.

As the tornado continued to move northeast at 70 mph, it showed no signs of weakening, leaving a trail of destruction stretching far beyond Rolling Fork. The towns of Silver City, Winona, and Amory were also hit hard as the storm raced towards Alabama, claiming the life of one person in that state.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

President Biden Issues Statement on Mississippi Tornado

On Saturday, President Joe Biden issued a statement addressing the tragic loss and damage.

“Jill and I are praying for those who have lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and for those whose loved ones are missing,” he began.

“The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow Americans are not only grieving for family and friends, they’ve lost their homes and businesses,” the president continues.

Biden continues to speak to Mississippi legislators to offer “full federal support” to communities. He is also deploying representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the area.

“We will do everything we can to help. We will be there as long as it takes, we will work together to deliver the support you need to recover,” Biden adds.

Mississippi is no stranger to tornado-related devastation, and residents in the state are well-versed in how to respond to such natural disasters. However, the scale of the damage caused by this tornado has been particularly significant. The region will require significant support and resources to rebuild in the wake of this tragedy.

To help the survivors of this devastating storm with immediacy, news anchor Tiffany Alaniz says “@ConvoyofHope and @OpBBQRelief are both ALWAYS amongst the first to arrive and start handing out food and aid. I watched them in action following Joplin tornado giving victims most basic items/warm meals & they have many times since.”