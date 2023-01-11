Ellen DeGeneres Posts Video of Raging Waters in Montecito, and This Weather is No Joke

Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is giving her fans a somber look into how dangerous the ongoing flooding has been in storm-battered California. Since the start of 2023, the state has been hit with unrelenting rain and dangerous flooding that’s left 12 people dead and destroyed roads, homes, and businesses.

Now, the TV personality and comedian is giving her followers a bleak look into her backyard in Montecito, California— which has been hard hit with heavy rain, resulting in evacuation orders.

In a video posted on Twitter, her followers can see the 64-year-old standing on a creek bank, revealing the intense flood waters behind her. According to DeGeneres, the creek is right by her house— which is in the same neighborhood as celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. In the video, the Hollywood icon also revealed that her creek “never flows,” but the intense rainfall from the recent storms has changed it.

Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023

“It’s probably about 9ft up, and it could go another 2ft up,” Ellen DeGeneres said in the video, moving the camera to show just how strong the water was moving. “We have horses ready to evacuate.”

Ellen DeGeneres posts wild video of floodwaters in her backyard: ‘This is crazy’

On Monday, disastrous flooding hit Montecito as the state received another round of severe storms. According to the National Weather Service, at least eight inches of rain fell over the area in under 12 hours.

The rain and floods also led officials to issue evacuation orders for all Montecito residents and residents of Sycamore Canyon.

In addition, in the nearby community of San Luis Obispo, officials told people to evacuate the area. Sadly, at least one motorist died while a 5-year-old boy was swept away by raging flood waters. Officials successfully rescued the woman. However, officials called off the search for the boy as the flooding worsened and divers couldn’t continue the search.

In addition, a day earlier, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. He said that 12 residents had passed away from flooding and other extreme weather activity over the past few weeks.

The ongoing flooding is also similar to a storm that hit the Montecito community five years ago in January 2018. The storm tragically killed 23 people—which DeGeneres noted in her video.

“This is the five year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed so many people and people lost their homes, their lives,” she said. “This is crazy. On the five year anniversary, we’re having unprecedented rain.”

She added: “We need to be nicer to mother nature cause mother nature is not happy with us,” she added. “Let’s all do our part. Stay safe everybody.”