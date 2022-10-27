Expert Storm Chaser Reed Timmer Weighs in on ‘Twister’ Sequel

There’s a “Twister” sequel in the works 26 years after the original debuted in 1996, and we’re left wondering: can a sequel do the first one justice? We asked storm chaser Reed Timmer what his thoughts were.

“I think it can be done right!” Timmer tweeted when asked if the new “Twister” can, at least, be done without Bill Paxton, who died in 2017. “Especially with the right cast, realistic storylines and perfect use of real tornadoes coupled with special effects.”

The $494 million 1996 film is slated to have a follow-up, titled “Twisters.” A little bit of an “Alien”/”Aliens” vibe here, don’t you think? Did someone draw a dollar sign at the end of “Twister” on the whiteboard and call it a day?

However it happened, fans of the original film are bursting at the seams with excitement. But, there’s still that fear that comes with all sequels of classic favorites. How is it going to stand up against the original? Despite the fact that it was plagued with difficulties, “Twister” was a star at the box office. There’s clearly a lot to live up to.

Timmer claims that the film should use real tornadoes, perhaps to heighten the drama and authenticity. Could “Twisters” actually harness the power of nature and film during a tornado? Maybe with professional storm chasers behind the cameras, but we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a cast and crew willing to get close to a natural disaster.

‘Twister’ Sequel In the Works Focusing on Jo Harding’s Daughter

“Twisters” is set to be backed by Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures, the two studios that made the first movie. (Was anyone else terrified by the “Twister” ride at Universal Studios? Just me? Okay.) Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant,” will pen the screenplay, while Frank Marshall will produce. There’s no word on the director yet, though. “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski was originally attached to the project, but is now working on an F1 project with Brad Pitt. Other directors being considered are Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vaserhelyi, and Dan Trachtenberg.

According to a report from Deadline, “Twisters” is hoping to bring Helen Hunt back as her iconic character Jo Harding. Jo was a rather eccentric meteorologist and storm chaser. After witnessing an F5 tornado destroy her home and kill her father, she grows up obsessed with tornadoes. She leads a rag-tag group of storm chasers into dangerous storms, and has developed groundbreaking tracking technology based on her soon-to-be ex-husband’s schematics.

But, Jo and Bill Harding reconnect over trying to deploy the Dorothy technology into the path of an oncoming storm. They reconcile, and apparently have a daughter together. “Twisters” will allegedly focus on Jo and Bill’s child.

“Twister” is definitely an iconic movie, and that scene with the cow flying by still haunts me as much as it did when I was a child and didn’t understand CGI. Let’s hope “Twisters” is just as edge-of-your-seat thrilling as the original movie.