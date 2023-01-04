Experts Claim ‘Brutal’ California Flooding Still Won’t Quench Relentless Drought

It’s not been a great start to the new year for California residents. So far, the state has seen disastrous flooding, dangerous landslides, and widespread power outages due to powerful storms. Now, meteorologists say a bomb cyclone will potentially drench the state with more precipitation at a rapid rate. Despite this, experts say the torrential downpour won’t make a dent in California’s ongoing drought.

While the extreme precipitation will provide some respite from the drought, experts say the rain won’t be nearly enough. For the last decade, the drought has plagued the state with arid conditions.

Per reports from the National Weather Service, this incoming weather system could bring about more flooding, washed-out roads, landslides, and broad power outages. In addition, it could also lead to fatalities.

“This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously,” said NWS Bay Area office officials.

The brewing storms have also been dubbed “atmospheric rivers” since they deliver plumes of concentrated moisture from the ocean’s warm waters.

Experts say ongoing storms won’t alleviate California’s drought problem: ‘It’s going to take a lot more’

The state’s uptick in extreme weather follows California’s ongoing drought. It’s caused the state’s reservoirs to dry up and thus led to water shortages across the state. Although these storms have delivered vital rainfall, some experts warn that it’s sadly not enough.

According to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, the rain is not enough to fix the precipitation deficiency created by the ongoing drought.

“This is really going to help a lot with the short-term drought in Northern California. Perhaps even erase short-term drought conditions. But it’s going to take a lot more to completely obviate the longer-term, multi-year drought impacts,” Swain admitted.

This drastic change in periods of drought and high rainfall can happen more frequently. They can also become more intense due to ongoing climate change. In addition, scientists say the likelihood of these sudden weather changes happening in California will likely occur more often now.

According to climate experts, the West’s lack of rainfall and soaring temperatures have ultimately caused the ongoing drought to reach an unprecedented status.

Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said this current storm system is highly needed in California to reduce the effects of the drought.

“They’re two sides of the same coin. They can be extremely beneficial because they bring so much of California’s water supply to the state, or they can also be drought busters,” she said. “But when the duration becomes too long, they become too strong. They come back-to-back, and the landscape doesn’t get an opportunity to absorb all the rain, it can lead to this flooding.”