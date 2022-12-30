Father of 7’s Heart Transplant Canceled Due To Flight Cancelations During Winter Weather

Winter weather and flight cancelations have wreaked havoc on holiday travel plans throughout the last two weeks. However, few people were more severely impacted than Patrick Holland, a father of seven awaiting a heart transplant.

TMZ reports Holland, a 56-year-old father from Alaska who is battling congestive heart failure, received news from the University of Washington Medical Center that he was next in line for a life-saving heart transplant. The news came on December 22nd, just days before Christmas.

The news outlet reports that Patrick Holland was given an 8-hour window to be at the Seattle hospital for the transplant. Battling the clock, he rushed to the airport in Fairbanks, Alaska for an overnight flight. However, things took a devastating turn when his direct flight was canceled due to winter weather.

Employees with Alaska Airlines rushed to try and get Holland on the next flight to Seattle upon hearing his situation. Sadly, things didn’t work out. By the time he arrived at the hospital, the heart had already been given to another patient.

Holland, reflecting on the missed opportunity, experienced a range of emotions. Speaking with a different news outlet, the father of seven said, “I think I cried more that day than I have in my life, and exerted every emotion that I’ve never had. To get out of that funk, I immediately said, ‘Thank God, there’s going to be a family that is saving someone’s dad, saving someone’s brother, saving someone’s…uncle,’ you know.”

In the aftermath of the situation, Holland stayed in Seattle a bit longer, in hopes another donor heart would soon become available.

Winter Weather in Buffalo Leaves 37 Dead

Winter weather heavily impacted travel plans throughout the holiday season. But it also took an especially deadly toll in Buffalo, New York and in surrounding regions. There, frigid temperatures, deadly wind gusts, and deep snowdrifts claimed the lives of 37 people and counting.

In the days leading up to and following Christmas, much of the nation experienced extreme winter weather. Temperatures dropped well below average for the majority of U.S. states. Burst pipes leaked millions of gallons of water across the Deep South creating further crisis situations.

However, in Buffalo, NY, things became especially dangerous. State officials put in place a travel ban that lasted nearly a full week. Thousands were left without power. First responders—hanks to deep snow and low visibility—were unable to immediately reach residents in need of help. More than a week later, those same crews are responding to a backlog of calls that piled up at the height of the historic blizzard.

Officials recorded winter weather-related fatalities in other states too. Several occurred in Ohio, while Tennessee numbered seven related to recent weather conditions.