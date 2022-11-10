Florida, Georgia Issue Tornado Watch Amid Tropical Storm Nicole

As Tropical Storm Nicole moves inland, Florida and Georgia have issued tornado watches in numerous areas impacted by the storm.

Fox Weather reports that on Thursday (November 10th), a risk of severe weather and possible tornadoes due to Tropical Storm Nicole will be focused along the southeast coast. This will be from North Carolina south to Jacksonville, Florida. The storm is notably packing a tornado threat as it moves inland across the Sunshine State. The risk will follow the storm as it moves north across the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard.

Meanwhile, a tornado watch has been issued for northeastern Florida and southeastern Georgia until 1 p.m. The cities included in the watch are Jacksonville and Brunswick, Georgia.

Fox Weather further reports that the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will still be around the eastern seaboard on Friday (November 11th). This may create potential severe weather across North and South Carolina as well as the southern mid-Atlantic region. This means tornadoes may be possible with any of those storms from Virginia to South Carolina.

BBC suggested that the storm’s remnants could possibly hit Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York in the following days. The website further explained that November hurricanes are rare in Florida. Since record-keeping began in 1853, the state has been hit by only two November hurricanes. These took place in 1935 and 1985.

Originally announced as a Category 1 hurricane, Nicole became a tropical storm after making landfall just south of Vero Beach. WESH shared that as of 7 a.m. Thursday, Nicole was 30 miles southwest of Orlando and 55 miles east of Tampa. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60mph and was moving west-northwest at 14mph. So far Nicole has dumped about four inches of rain.

Tropical Storm Nicole Delays Launch of NASA’s Artemis

According to EarthSky, due to Tropical Storm Nicole making landfall, NASA has decided to delay the launch of Artemis. The launch has previously been delayed due to mechanical issues as well as other weather issues. This included Hurricane Ian’s destruction in late September/early October.

It was further reported that while NASA was planning to launch Artemis on Monday (November 14th), Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall schedule caused the space exploring agency to reschedule for Wednesday (November 16th).

In a recent update, NASA stated that it is working with the U.S. Space Force and the National Hurricane Center to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida was in a HURCON (Hurricane Condition) IV status. This included implementing checklists and preparations for the storm as the agency continues to prioritize its employees in the Kennedy area.

“NASA is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole and has decided to re-target a launch for the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, Nov. 16, pending safe conditions for employees to return to work, as well as inspections after the storm has passed. Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm.”