florida-reports-two-tornadoes-ahead-of-cold-front

Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.

As for the second tornado, it touched down in southeast Indian River County, specifically in the Midway Estates community. This happens at around 9:30 p.m. Winds were estimated at 65 mph. The storm was on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was around 75 yards wide. Some mobile homes did suffer damage but no injuries were reported, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office indicates.

Tornadoes Caused Serious Damage, Downed Power Lines

This tornado did down power lines, damaged screen enclosures, and brought down a few trees and branches in the community. For this week, damaging winds will be the primary risk as the storms move southward. The Florida Public Emergency Network states that any storm can produce heavy rain and frequent lightning in some locations.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville, Florida, warned residents that isolated severe storms are in the forecast, especially for areas east of Interstate 75. Meanwhile, strong to isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible across the region ahead of the front. For Wednesday night, near-record low temperatures and frost are possible for inland locations.

News out of the National Weather Service in Tallahassee states that this week’s cold front, the “first real cold front of the season,” is going to bring low temperatures to well-below-normal levels. “Many locations are poised to be ahead of schedule by over a month on 40-degree temperatures as the average first date is late November,” NWS Tallahassee said, Jacksonville.com reports.

Well, the National Weather Service office in Melbourne, Florida, said “strong to marginally severe storms” are quite possible for east-central Florida. Additionally, these storms could bring heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 mph, 1-inch hail, and frequent lightning. Drier and cooler air is on the docket for Southwest Florida behind the front. This front is due to reach down into Miami by today or Wednesday. The city will start out with muggy, stormy conditions in its forecast. The National Weather Service office in Miami said this front will bring the coolest temperatures the area has seen in six months. Finally, citizens will be on the lookout for any more tornadoes that might hit the Florida region this week.