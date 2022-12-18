Forecasters Predict This Christmas to be Coldest Nationwide in More Than 20 Years

We haven’t even celebrated the first day of winter yet, but, for weeks, snow and frigid cold temperatures have affected states spanning most of the country. As the days between now and Christmas rapidly dwindle, forecasters have begun tracking an intense storm system aimed at the Northeast. Simultaneously, they’ve also begun predicting what could potentially be the coldest Christmas the United States has seen in more than 20 years.

FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol believes this Christmas, just a week away, could be the coldest we as Americans have seen since the turn of the millennia.

In 2000, the news outlet reports a “cold outbreak” dropped temperatures in Cleveland, Ohio to just 4° Fahrenheit on Christmas morning. In comparison, Sabol’s fellow meteorologist, Mackenzie Bart, says that forecasting models now are predicting “something very similar heading into this Christmas.”

Average high temperatures nationwide for the end of December are in the 30s which means, as of right now, thermometers across the U.S. are reading well below average. Bart reported, “That’s the one thing right now that we’re very sure of — we’re going to see well below average temperatures [this month].”

Overall, if nothing else, it’s definitely beginning to feel a lot like Christmas; but will it look like it too?

Forecasters Predicting Chances of Snow Likely for Many Americans This Christmas

At the moment, forecasters are not only predicting frigid temperatures this holiday season; they’re also expecting many Americans will experience a white Christmas.

Currently, weather reports state that there’s an 80% chance of snow for Christmas Day in the U.S. Bart explained that, in order to determine what Christmas will look like, forecasters search for consistencies between various weather models to determine the most likely outcome. And at the moment, most of those models show snow in the forecast. More specifically, two of the models show snow on the ground by Friday.

Further, with temperatures colder than average, she expects that any snow that might fall heading into the Christmas weekend will stick around through Sunday.

Unfortunately, however, for those looking forward to a white Christmas, experts can’t tell how much snow will fall as of yet. Bart said that by Monday and Tuesday, models will be more accurate and we should have more information on snow accumulation by then.

Winter Storm Slams the Northeast

As we await further weather reports for Christmas Day, a destructive winter storm, one that wrought devastation across Texas and Louisiana earlier in the week, has slammed into the Northeast, leaving thousands of Americans in New England and New York without power amid freezing temperatures.

Saturday represented the region’s first heavy snowfall of the season, with winter weather making things dark early that morning. Some regions received two feet of snow, which brought tree limbs down on powerlines. Vermont was hit hardest by the storm, with tens of thousands losing power through the evening.