Forecasters Predict Tropical Storm Lisa to Slam Gulf of Mexico Soon

As it becomes the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, it has been reported that Tropical Storm Lisa is predicted to make its way to parts of Central America later this week as potentially a hurricane.

FOX Weather reports that Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the central Caribbean Sea and is potentially gathering strength to become another hurricane. It was noted that the tropical storm is a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73mph. As a tropical storm appears, the National Hurricane Center dubs it with a name from one of the six rotating lists.

The media outlet further reports that as of Monday afternoon, Tropical Storm Lisa was less than 200 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica. The storm has already reached maximum sustained winds of 45mph and is moving westward across the central Caribbean Sea. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Jamaica as the storm moves. It was noted that additional watches or warnings will likely be issued by Monday evening for portions of Central America. This includes the coasts of Belize as well as the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico.

Meanwhile, FOX Forecast Center says it is expecting Tropical Storm Lisa is moving towards the west and west-northwest over the next few days. It will likely pass south of Jamaica on Halloween. It will move south of the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and then approach Central America on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Lisa Forms A Little Over A Week After Hurricane Roslyn Made Its Way Through Mexico & Southern U.S.

The prediction of Tropical Storm Lisa’s path come just a little over a week after Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico and made its way through the southern states.

As previously reported, Roslyn has been classified as a Category 3 hurricane. The storm made short in Nayarit state, which is in western Mexico, and had maximum winds of 120mph. Its remnants moved from the Pacific and hit Texas as well as other southern states. Heavy rain and severe weather were reported at the time.

At the time, the U.S. National Hurricane Center stated, “Roslyn is expected to produce a life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.”

The National Water Commission also sent out alerts warning that Roslyn would potentially cause mudslides.

Tropical Storm Lisa is also on the radar a little over a month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida. FOX Weather reported at the time that the category 4 storm had 150 mph winds. It caused at least 109 deaths in Florida. It was noted that the majority of the deaths were reported in Lee County. Dozens of the victims had drowned.