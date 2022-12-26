Freezing Temperatures in South Bursting Pipes, Leaking Millions of Gallons of Water

Freezing temperatures have been wreaking havoc in the United States this last week, with thermometers frequently plunging into the single digits in many states. However, while the northernmost parts of the nation endure wind chills and real-feels well below zero—which has resulted in several dozen deaths so far—states spanning the south are dealing with another devastating problem. Record-low temperatures in some regions have given way to burst pipes which are now leaking millions of gallons of water as workers race to identify the source of the leaks.

According to the Associated Press, days of freezing temperatures have begun threatening a multitude of water systems across the Deep South. Regions that typically only experience such frigid temperatures for a few hours are seeing pipes burst as years of a lack of maintenance results in major water loss.

Though the problems began Monday “at large,” the outlet reports things took a turn just before the holiday, with temperatures in states including Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama, seeing temperatures drop below freezing Thursday and early Friday. Pipes began bursting as typically-liquid water froze and expanded, bursting non-protected pipes. As temperatures very slowly begin to warm up, the water previously frozen in those now-broken pipes has begun to leak en masse.

This ongoing problem prompted a boil-water advisory in Jackson, MS over Christmas. Residents in Shreveport, LA were left entirely without water on Monday, and in Selma, AL, the state’s mayor was forced to declare a state of emergency as officials worried Alabamans would run out of water.

Officials Issue Advisories, Shut Off Water as Crews Repair Broken Pipes Amid Freezing Temperatures

Massive water loss like this across the South is absolutely detrimental as many states battle a relentless drought. However, the situation only became direr due to holiday celebrations.

Charleston, South Carolina also nearly faced a boil-water advisory as the amount of water output over the weekend, amid freezing temperatures and leaking pipes, just about doubled. Per the news outlet, Charleston’s system typically puts out about 50 million gallons of water during an average winter day. Over the weekend, the system was putting out 100 million gallons of water. This excess output signifies that a number of pipes across the city are leaking, many going unreported as businesses closed for the holiday weekend and vacation homes were left empty.

Of the emergency situation, Charleston, SC water system spokesman Mike Saia said, “It’s death by a thousand cuts.”

On Christmas Day in MS, Jackson officials said in their own statement, “We continue to struggle to return pressure to the water system. We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system but the pressure is not increasing — despite those efforts at the plants. The issue has to be significant leaks in the system that we have yet to identify.”

Fortunately, things should start to look up for Southerners later in the week. After a bitter cold blast over the Christmas weekend, forecasters are predicting temperatures at least in the 40s early in the week, followed by a much-needed warm-up.