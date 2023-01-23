Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.

The Governor didn’t just announce the state was offering up governmental financial resources though. Governor DeSantis also just launched a mobile trailer program to help homeowners displaced by the storms. The program is similar to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Homeless Program. But without the bureaucratic red tape of dealing with a major Washington D.C.-based agency. Many Florida residents are still struggling to recover from Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

The $500 million in funding is part of the state’s Freedom First Budget Plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. “Florida has become one of the most proactive states in the nation in addressing the environmental resiliency of our communities. Following historic funding last year, the Freedom First Budget keeps this momentum going by continuing to take strong steps to ensure state and local communities are prepared to deal with the impacts of storm surge, hurricanes, and flooding,” he said.

Florida Disaster Fund Helping Teachers & School Employees

Governor DeSantis also recently announced that $1 million will go toward helping teachers and school employees recover from hurricane damage. That funding will be focused primarily on the counties hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Those counties include Lee, Collier, Sarasota, Hardee, and DeSoto.

Governor DeSantis Also Announces $100 Million To Fund Dune Restoration

WFTV 9 also reports that the Florida Governor announced that $100 million would be dedicated to restoring dunes along Florida’s coastlines. Though the announcement is a positive step in the right direction, it’s a long and arduous process. There is no easy or cheap way to put sand back on beaches. The hurricanes caused unimaginable amounts of damage.

Approximately $58 million will focus on the coastline of Central Florida. An additional $37.7 million will go to Volusia County, $17 million to Flagler County, and $3.2 million to Brevard County. State leaders are confident that dune restoration will help Florida’s beach-based tourism industry recover strongly.

“We won’t know until we get the total numbers and how much the sea walls are going to cost the renourishment project,” said Daytona Beach Shores Mayor Nancy Miller. “It’s a fabulous start.”

“We will be here as you recover,” said Shawn Hamilton, Florida Department of Environmental Protection secretary. We will see what they need and how we can help them expedite that and navigate with our legislators,” Miller said.