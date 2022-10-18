Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow.

People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.

The storm will also send a few inches of snow to the Lower Peninsula. And residents living along Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are currently under storm-force winds and gale warnings.

The National Weather Service Has Issued Several Warnings as the Major Storm Head to the Great Lakes

The National Weather Service has issued advisories to Marquette, Munising, and Grand Marais that include a storm warning in effect through 4 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Once that clears, the cities will sit under a Gale Warning until 5 am Wednesday.

North winds could reach 46 mph gusts of up to 63 mph. Subsequent Great Lake waves may reach 24 feet during the peak storm hours. When the Gale warning takes over, the waves will drop to 17 to 22 feet.

“Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility,” NWS meteorologists in Marquette announced. “Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.”

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron will escape the storm warning, but they are currently under Gale Warnings. Of the two Lake Michigan will see worse conditions. Gale Warnings on Lake Michigan’s open waters will remain in effect until 2 am Wed. During that time, winds will likely reach more than 50 mph and cause 16-foot waves.

Snow Piling Up in Northern Michigan Cities

Cities in the Upper Peninsula started watching snow accumulate early this morning. Before daybreak, cars and roadways were covered with several inches.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FpuAd4LvaU Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WINTER STORM NBC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FpuAd4LvaU)

Currently, roadways are becoming hazardous as temperatures drop. And officials warn that the mix of slush, heavy winds. and falling snow will make conditions even worse as the storm hovers over the great lakes region. So should avoid driving, if possible.

UpMatters out of Marquette also says that residents should be prepared for possible power outages and flooding around Lake Superior.

And according to Fox News 6, the Upper Penninsula, as well as tens of millions across the Midwest, South, and East will feel the coldest temperatures of the season. While the Great Lakes’ temps will hover in the 30s, wind chills will make the temperatures “feel” like the low teens.

“By the time we get to Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be reinforcing shots of cold taking the temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below the average,” said FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze. “The eastern half of the country getting ready for layered-up wardrobes for sure. Temperatures could actually be going as low as the 30s as far south as Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.”