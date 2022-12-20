Hawaii Pounded With Blizzard-Like Conditions Just After Mauna Loa Stops Erupting

Hardly a week after the Mauna Loa’s eruption ceased, Hawaii‘s Big Island faced a Winter Storm Warning and near blizzard conditions. On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning to be in effect until Tuesday at 6 a.m. HST due to blowing snow. Massive snowfall and powerful wind gusts of as much as 100 mph are forecasted to occur on Big Island peaks that lie 10,500 feet above sea level.

The eminent Mauna Loa, the planet’s largest operational volcano, towers at 13,680 feet above sea level while its slumbering sister mountain Mauna Kea stands a fraction taller at more than 13,800 feet. These titanic peaks are forecasted to experience near-blizzard conditions in the coming days, Fox Weather reports.

On Monday afternoon, the Mauna Kea camera was covered in snow and ice. While it is not unusual to witness snowfall atop these mountains, blizzards only occur every couple of years on average. This particular weather phenomenon happens when southwest winds carry moisture-filled air over the “Kona” side of the mountain range, thus producing significant amounts of precipitation – otherwise known as a Kona low. Impressive hail also fell, and footage was posted on Instagram.

The Hawaii blizzard conditions caused significant power outages

On Monday, Hawaii News Now reported that thousands of power outages had occurred due to the blizzard conditions. However, repair crews were able to quickly reduce this number by the following morning. As of Tuesday morning, areas of the islands remain under high wind warnings, flooded with perilous surf advisories and flood alerts.

Jason Nicholls, a Senior Meteorologist at AccuWeather, attributed the regular series of torrential downpours across Hawaii to the Kona low. It’s a weather pattern unique to this part of the world. “A Kona low is a subtropical cyclone that occurs during the cool season in the north-central Pacific,” Nicholls said. “These lows can produce heavy rain, hailstorms, flash flooding, high winds and severe thunderstorms. The rain tends to impact the leeward side of the islands thanks to the disruptions of the trade [winds].”

The leeward side of an island is the part that usually faces away from prevailing winds. Therefore, it receives much less rain than the windward side. This disparity in rainfall results in distinct landscapes between both regions. Meanwhile, the windward portion is usually soaked with precipitation and adorned with lush vegetation, you will find dryness on the other half which renders it arid and desolate. During a Kona low, the perfect combination of atmospheric conditions may manifest snow and ice atop volcanoes.

For two weeks, from November 27 to December 13, Mauna Loa exploded back into action. This is after lying dormant for 36 years. This eruption marked the volcano’s 33rd since its first recorded activity in 1843.