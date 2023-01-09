Here’s How Much Rain It Could Take for California to Get out of a Drought

California has received heavy rainfall in the last several weeks; however, it may not be enough to pull the state out of its ongoing drought.

According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 97.93% of the state is undergoing some degree of drought, with the remaining 2.07 percent categorized as “abnormally dry.”

In early October, only 0.23 percent of California was classified as “drought-free.” However, on Dec 27, the state received a massive influx of flooding, which scientists believe has helped the state recover from the continuous arid conditions. The much-needed rain resulted from several atmospheric rivers popping up from a bomb cyclone in the nearby pacific ocean.

Despite the torrential downpour, the state will need much more rain if they want to get out of this ongoing drought that’s plagued residents with dry, megadrought. Although the state desperately needed the showers, residents and officials also had to deal with the negative consequences of the rainfall.

For instance, on New Year’s Eve, 5.46 inches of rain fell in one day in San Francisco, giving them the second rainiest day in the last 170 years. Since the beginning of 2023, the state has seen record rainfall, massive flooding, extreme winds, and unrelenting rainfall.

“Multiple systems over the past week have saturated soils, increased flow in rivers and streams, and truly set the stage for this to become a high-impact event,” the National Weather Service said about California’s current conditions in an official statement.

Experts weigh in on whether or not California’s rain will pull them out of decades-long drought

The pummeling rain has also hit other drought-plagued areas, such as Lake Shasta, the state’s largest water reservoir. On Christmas day, officials reported its water levels were at 908.42 feet above sea level. Later, on Jan 8, officials said they had risen even more, hitting over 942 feet.

In addition, officials with the U.S. Drought Monitor last updated the water levels on Jan 3. As a result, the state could pull itself out of the drought if wet conditions continue. However, some experts are pushing back on that, arguing it will take much more rain.

“So far the rainfall in the northern Sierra Nevada, which our largest reservoirs depend on, is at about 40 percent of the annual average,” said Roger Bales, a water and climate engineer at the University of California, Merced. “We need more precipitation, closer to the average, to “refill” the reservoirs. We need 2-3 more big storms in Jan-March.”

According to Lowell Stott, professor of earth sciences at the University of Southern California, California would need several years of consistent rainfall to undo the state’s drought.

“Rain in California will certainly help, but it won’t alleviate the drought overall in the western U.S.,” he said.