Hurricane Ian Death Toll Surpasses 100 as Rescue Efforts Continue

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has climbed over 100 as additional fatalities have been reported in multiple states and Cuba. Reportedly, the total at the moment is 103 people.

The majority of casualties occurred in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall there Wednesday afternoon. At landfall, it was a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph.

Destructive winds caused a huge storm surge which flooded homes and businesses across the lower part of the state. Hurricane Ian continued to spin across the state, downing power lines and bridges.

Once Ian moved offshore on Thursday. It made another landfall along the South Carolina coast. At this time, it was a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph.

As of Tuesday, nearly five dozen deaths have been reported in Florida. Now, crews continue searching damaged and destroyed homes for additional victims.

As of Tuesday, 94 deaths caused by Hurricane Ian had been confirmed. The majority of those deaths have been reported in Lee County, Florida.

“That was the last official count that we have,” FDFLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. “They’re working feverishly. So, you have to give them time because it takes time to go through things.”

North Carolina, Virginia, and Cuba All Report Hurricane Ian Fatalities

Five deaths related to Hurricane Ian have been reported in North Carolina as of Wednesday.

Three of those fatalities were reported in Johnston County. The fourth death was reported in Martin County.

“Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm,” Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement. “Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”

Officials said two of the deaths were caused by storm-related vehicle crashes.

And the Associated Press reported the deaths included a man who drowned when his truck crashed into a swamp. The other was killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the improper use of a generator.

Virginia State Police report 19-year-old Dylan B. Covington was driving outside of Lynchburg, Virginia, on Friday evening. Then, huge winds and rainfall toppled a tree onto his car. Unfortunately, the driver died at the scene.

During the investigation, a second tree fell while police were on scene. However, fortunately, no one was injured by the second tree.

In Cuba, three people have died due to Hurricane Ian, according to a report from the United Nations.

Initial estimates said more than 100,000 homes had been damaged or destroyed by the powerful hurricane.

In addition to damaged infrastructure, the UN reports that the storm’s effects severely affected agriculture and crop production in the island country.